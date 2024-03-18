From CLIP 4 Eco, Go 3 Eco, to PartyBox Stage 320, JBL unveils eco-friendly speakers for vibrant Holi celebrations

JBL is gearing up for Holi with its latest lineup of eco-friendly speakers, embracing the festive spirit while also taking steps to reduce its carbon footprint. The new range includes compact, portable speakers like the JBL CLIP 4 Eco and JBL Go 3 Eco, perfect for on-the-go celebrations, as well as larger models like the PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 for bigger gatherings.

These speakers are designed with sustainability in mind, featuring materials like Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic and recycled fabric for the speaker grille. The packaging has also been made more eco-friendly, reducing the use of virgin plastic. With features like IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, these speakers are durable and suitable for outdoor use, ensuring the music keeps playing even during Holi festivities.

JBL PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320: Specs

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 offer powerful sound with enhanced bass, creating an immersive audio experience for parties and gatherings. With features like AI Sound Boost and extended playtime powered by replaceable batteries, these speakers are designed to keep the party going all night long. Additionally, the PartyBox Club 120 includes mic and guitar inputs for added versatility.

To promote the launch, JBL plans to organize on-site activations at key retail locations and malls in regions where Holi is celebrated, allowing customers to experience the sound quality and durability firsthand. Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, emphasized the company's commitment to delivering vibrant sound experiences while also contributing to environmental sustainability.

The JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco will be available in blue, green, and white color options, while the PartyBox Club 120 and PartyBox Stage 320 will be available for purchase on JBL.com at competitive price points. With this new lineup, JBL aims to provide consumers with high-quality audio solutions for their Holi celebrations while also minimizing their environmental impact.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India said, “Let this Holi be remembered not just for the colors but for the unbeatable beats that accompany them.”

JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco: Prices

The JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco will be available in blue, green and white on JBL.com for Rs. 4,499 and Rs. 5,999. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 and JBL PartyBox Stage 320 will be available at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 54,999.