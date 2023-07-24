Massive discounts on Amazon! Check out these 5 energy-efficient geysers

The monsoon season is on, but soon enough it will give way to changes and gradually the chill will creep into our lives during the Autumn season. And when that happens, the cold water soon becomes unbearable. What you then need is a geyser. But why eye a geyser during the monsoon season? Well, you will get massive off season discounts for one! And if you buy an energy-efficient geyser, you will save on your electricity bill too. If that got you interested, then check out the list of these five Energy-Efficient Geysers.

Racold India: The Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater from Racold India combines energy efficiency with smart features. With its advanced Wi-Fi connectivity, you can control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. This geyser also features a high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring optimal heating performance while reducing electricity consumption.

B07VGNDXLS-1

AO Smith: AO Smith is known for its energy-efficient geysers equipped with advanced technologies. Their models come with features like Blue Diamond glass lining, which increases the life of the tank and enhances energy efficiency. AO Smith geysers also incorporate energy-saving modes and smart controls to minimize electricity consumption without compromising on performance.

B07RPLT5T6-2

Rheem: Rheem offers a range of energy-efficient geysers designed to provide consistent hot water while conserving energy. Their geysers feature innovative heat pump technology, which efficiently transfers heat from the air to the water, resulting in significant energy savings. Rheem geysers also come with programmable settings and intelligent controls to optimize energy usage based on your specific requirements.

B000XA0WZA-3

Bajaj: Bajaj geysers are known for their energy-efficient performance and durability. These geysers feature advanced heating elements and insulation, ensuring quick and efficient water heating while minimizing heat loss. Bajaj also offers geysers with energy-saving modes and temperature control features, allowing you to customize your usage and reduce electricity consumption during the monsoon season.

B097R45BH8-4

Havells: Havells geysers combine style, functionality, and energy efficiency. Their geysers utilize advanced heating technology and insulation materials to minimize heat loss and maximize energy savings. Havells also offers geysers with intelligent timers and auto-cut-off features that help optimize energy usage, reducing electricity bills without compromising on comfort.