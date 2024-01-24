Icon
Ultimate guide: Top instant water heaters for efficient water heating on Amazon

Instant water heaters: Explore the leading 3-liter instant water heaters available on Amazon, featuring powerful heating elements, advanced safety features, and durable designs. This guide compares ACTIVA, Orient, Lifelong, AO Smith, Crompton, and Havells to help you make an informed purchase.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 24 2024, 23:00 IST
top-rated 3-liter instant water heaters
Discover unbeatable deals on top-rated 3-liter instant water heaters during the Amazon sale, ensuring efficient and safe home heating. Make the most of exclusive discounts and features to enhance your daily shower experience. (unsplash)
top-rated 3-liter instant water heaters
Discover unbeatable deals on top-rated 3-liter instant water heaters during the Amazon sale, ensuring efficient and safe home heating. Make the most of exclusive discounts and features to enhance your daily shower experience. (unsplash)

Instant water heaters have become essential in households, providing hot water on-demand for various purposes from baths to washing utensils. In this comprehensive comparison, we will delve into the features, specifications, and benefits of popular 3-liter instant geysers from well-known brands available during the Amazon sale: ACTIVA, Orient, Lifelong, AO Smith, Crompton, and Havells.

Products included in this article

icon49% OFF
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall
(652)
₹1,899 ₹3,790
Buy now
icon55% OFF
Orient Aura rapid pro with Free Installation| 5.9L instant water heater| 5 years tank warranty
(996)
₹3,590 ₹7,990
Buy now
icon62% OFF
Lifelong Instant Geyser 3 litre - Instant Water Heater for Home - 3000 W Electric Mini Geyser Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom- Small Geyser with 6.5 Bar Pressure Wall Mounted (LLWH106)
(6,196)
₹2,099 ₹5,550
Buy now
icon53% OFF
Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty
(12,323)
₹3,398 ₹7,299
Buy now
icon37% OFF
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount
(17,273)
₹3,648 ₹5,870
Buy now
icon40% OFF
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory), AIWH-3LINSTABLISS
(17,086)
₹2,598 ₹4,400
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),Wall 4.3/5 ₹ 1,899
Orient Aura rapid pro with Free Installation| 5.9L instant water heater| 5 years tank warranty 3.6/5 ₹ 3,590
Lifelong Instant Geyser 3 litre - Instant Water Heater for Home - 3000 W Electric Mini Geyser Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom- Small Geyser with 6.5 Bar Pressure Wall Mounted (LLWH106) 4/5 ₹ 2,099
Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty 4/5 ₹ 3,398
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue), Wall Mount 4.2/5 ₹ 3,648
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (Ivory), AIWH-3LINSTABLISS 4.1/5 ₹ 2,598
B0C8Z6WL97-1

The ACTIVA Instant 3 LTR Geyser boasts a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element, ensuring rapid water heating and delivering hot water throughout the day. The geyser incorporates a 4-way protection safety system, including an automatic thermostat, thermal cutout, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, ensuring a longer lifespan and user safety.

The tank is made of jointless 304 L SS (Stainless Steel), minimizing the risk of leakage and enhancing durability. The 3kVA ISI marked element provides resistance against scale formation. LED indicators signify the readiness of hot water, and the rust and shock-proof ABS body ensures safety and longevity.

2. Orient Aura Instant Pro 3L Instant Water Heater:

B0C82PJH3S-2

The second water heater available during the Amazon sale is Orient Aura Instant Pro 3L Instant Water Heater. This Water Heater focuses on durability with a high-grade stainless-steel tank and a powerful 3000W copper heating element for quick and efficient water heating. With a pressure compatibility of up to 6.5 bars, it is suitable for low-rise and mid-rise buildings.

The shock-proof and rust-resistant polymer body, coupled with a 5-level safety shield, ensures protection against overheating, leakage, shocks, and splashes. The inclusion of a Glass Wool insulation system aids in longer heat retention, promoting energy efficiency. The water heater is backed by a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the heating element, and a 2-year overall product warranty.

3. Lifelong Instant 3-Litre Geyser:

B07WKB69RS-3

Lifelong's Instant 3-Litre Geyser combines efficiency and safety with a vertical wall-mounted design, 3-liter capacity, and comprehensive safety features such as an automated thermostat, thermal cutout, and fusible plug. The copper heating element ensures superior performance and resistance to oxidation, carbonization, and corrosion.

The geyser is designed for compatibility with high-pressure systems (up to 6.5 bars), making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Lifelong provides a pan-India installation service, and the elegant design enhances the aesthetics of your bathroom or kitchen.

4. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater:

B00M2PD8ZA-4

AO Smith's EWS-3 Instant Water Heater features a 3-liter capacity, 3000-watt power, and an 8-bar pressure compatibility. The inner tank is made of Blue Diamond Glass Lined material, offering 2X corrosion resistance. The outer body is constructed with ABS for durability.

The Glass-Coated Heating Element prevents scale formation, and a long-lasting anode rod customized for hard water conditions protects the tank. AO Smith provides a 5-year warranty on the inner tank and a 2+1 years extended warranty on the glass-coated heating element.

5. Crompton Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater:

B0B3X2BY3M-5

On the fifth spot in this Amazon sale list is the Crompton's Gracee 5-L Instant Water Heater. It is equipped with a 3000W heating element, 5-liter capacity, and a pressure rating of 6.5 bars. The 4-level safety features include a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug.

The rust-free PP body and weldless tank design enhance resistance to corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan. Crompton offers a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element, and a 2-year overall product warranty.

6. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser:

B078JDNZJ8-6

Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser features a stainless-steel inner tank of 304 grade, a 3-liter capacity, and a copper heating element for efficient water heating. The LED indicator changes color to signify the water temperature.

The outer body is rust and shock-proof ABS, ensuring longevity. The water heater is ISI marked and certified, suitable for high-rise buildings with a pressure rating of 0.65 MPa. The fire-retardant power cord adds an extra layer of safety.

7. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater:

B09WMTJPG7-7

On the last spot in this Amazon sale list is the Crompton's InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater. It is another offering with a 3000W heating element, 3-liter capacity, and a pressure rating of 6.5 bars. The 4-level safety features include a steam thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug.

The rust-free PP body and weldless tank design enhance resistance to corrosion, ensuring a longer lifespan. Crompton offers a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2-year warranty on the element, and a 2-year overall product warranty.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the choice among these geysers depends on individual preferences, specific requirements, and budget considerations. It is advisable to carefully evaluate the features and warranty offerings of each geyser to make an informed decision based on your needs and preferences.

First Published Date: 24 Jan, 22:55 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon