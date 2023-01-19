 Honor 9x 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Honor 9X 6GB RAM

    Honor 9X 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9X 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9X 6GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34562/heroimage/137263-v3-honor-9x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34562/images/Design/137263-v3-honor-9x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34562/images/Design/137263-v3-honor-9x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34562/images/Design/137263-v3-honor-9x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34562/images/Design/137263-v3-honor-9x-6gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,999
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Honor 9x 6gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 4000 mAh
    • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • 01h 37m 52s
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Pop-Up
    Design
    • 77.2 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
    • 196.8 grams
    • 163.5 mm
    • Back: Mineral Glass
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 391 ppi
    • 84.28 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 91 %
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • January 19, 2020 (Official)
    • 9X 6GB RAM
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Yes
    • EMUI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Honor
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Head: 0.78 W/kg
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    Performance
    • 23.0 s
    • 6 GB
    • 12 nm
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G51 MP4
    • HiSilicon Kirin 710F
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 117 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    What is the price of the Honor 9X 6Gb Ram in India?

    Honor 9X 6Gb Ram price in India at 19,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 710F; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Honor 9X 6Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Honor 9X 6Gb Ram?

    What is the Honor 9X 6Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Honor 9X 6Gb Ram Waterproof?

    Honor 9x 6gb Ram