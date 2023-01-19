Honor 9x 6gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Honor 9X 6GB RAM Honor 9X 6GB RAM is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Honor 9X 6GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Honor 9X 6GB RAM now with free delivery.