Honor Magic 6 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Magic 6 Honor Magic 6 is a Android v14 phone, speculated price is Rs 106,990 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹106,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 12 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v14 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Magic 6 Price in India The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 in India is Rs. 106,990. This is the Honor Magic 6 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Magic 6 in India is Rs. 106,990. This is the Honor Magic 6 base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Honor Magic 6 (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Honor Magic 6 Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Rear Camera 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Front Camera 12 MP Battery Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Dual

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 12 MP, Primary Camera

Sensor CMOS image sensor

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type OLED

Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Launch Date December 27, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Honor

Operating System Android v14 Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 4 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Graphics Adreno 740

RAM 8 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 128 GB

