Honor Magic V2 Lite Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Honor Magic V2 Lite Honor Magic V2 Lite is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 56,999 in India with 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹56,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Honor Magic V2 Lite Price in India The starting price for the Honor Magic V2 Lite in India is Rs. 56,999. This is the Honor Magic V2 Lite base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Honor Magic V2 Lite in India is Rs. 56,999. This is the Honor Magic V2 Lite base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Honor Magic V2 Lite (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Honor Magic V2 Lite Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5000 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 66W Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP f/2.5, Primary Camera

Autofocus Yes

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Settings Exposure compensation Display Screen Size 6.81 inches (17.3 cm)

Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Pixel Density 385 ppi

Display Type IPS LCD

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch General Launch Date November 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand Honor

Operating System Android v13 Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance Graphics Adreno 730

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 8 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

