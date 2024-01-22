Icon
Home How To 5 effective ways nTask app can help manage tasks, teams, and goals

5 effective ways nTask app can help manage tasks, teams, and goals

nTask app is an all-in-one project management tool that enables users to collaborate, be productive, manage teams, projects, and more. Check 5 ways how it benefits users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 22 2024, 10:09 IST
Icon
nTask app
nTask app provides diverse tools and features for raising team productivity. Check details here. (Pixabay)
nTask app
nTask app provides diverse tools and features for raising team productivity. Check details here. (Pixabay)

Nowadays, we can find various project management tools in the market enabling users to stay ahead of their tasks. However, finding a tool that can effectively manage work, teams, and company goals is not that easy. To make your search easier, we have found just the right one for you called nTask app. It is an all-in-one project management app through which you can manage your team's projects, enhance collaboration, and meetings, and boost projectivity. Want to know how? Check the 5 effective ways the nTask project management app benefits teams.

What is nTask app?

nTask app is a project and task management app that provides various tools for users including scheduling meetings, collaborating with the team, tracking time, project planning, making a to-do list and much more. With the nTask app, you will find versatile tools and features to effectively manage teams. Therefore, it can be a useful tool as it provides several features in a single place. Want to learn more about nTask? Check how it can benefit teams.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

5 ways nTask project management app benefits teams

  • nTask provides in-depth project details such as tasks divided into teams, an overview of completed items, ongoing projects, and much more, keeping everyone in sync. Here users can also manage resources, set clear goals, and control costs.
  • The project management app enables you to create workflows, set task reminders, and use predefined templates from where you can also set clear objectives for the project. Additionally, tasks can be easily assigned to teams.
  • It also provides time tracking features through which the software tracks teams' productivity and generates an automated timesheet so they can manage their time effectively and make improvements. With these features, users can also mark their attendance and how many hours they have worked on a project.
  • The nTask app enables users to sync meetings with a calendar enabling hassle-free scheduling and one-on-one meetings. Users can also include meeting agendas and discussion notes.
  • Lastly, nTask app enables users to integrate other productivity tools such as Zoom, Outlook, Zapier, Google Meet and over 1000+ other apps based on their preferences.

The nTask app provides a free basic plan for teams of up to 5 members. The free plan will enable users to access all the required features of the app. Note that it also has a monthly subscription-based plan which starts from $3 and for enterprise use, the prices and features can be customized.

Also read top stories for today:

Apple Vision Pro and the Future: Apple is already envisioning future workplace applications for the device, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students. Know what the gadget is poised to do here.

Cyber-skulduggery is becoming the bane of modern life. In 2022–23, nearly 94,000 cyber crimes were reported in Australia, up 23% on the previous year. Know how to protect yourself here.

AI for the good or bad? If rapidly improving AI achieves its lofty goal of digital immortality -- as its advocates believe it can -- will it be a force for good or for evil? Read all about it here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jan, 10:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
GTA 6: Chaos ensues as GTA San Andreas meets Jujutsu Kaisen in a viral mod.
GTA 6: Gojo takes over San Andreas: Jujutsu Kaisen fans erupt over hilarious GTA mod
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon