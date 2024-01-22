5 effective ways nTask app can help manage tasks, teams, and goals

Nowadays, we can find various project management tools in the market enabling users to stay ahead of their tasks. However, finding a tool that can effectively manage work, teams, and company goals is not that easy. To make your search easier, we have found just the right one for you called nTask app. It is an all-in-one project management app through which you can manage your team's projects, enhance collaboration, and meetings, and boost projectivity. Want to know how? Check the 5 effective ways the nTask project management app benefits teams.

What is nTask app?

nTask app is a project and task management app that provides various tools for users including scheduling meetings, collaborating with the team, tracking time, project planning, making a to-do list and much more. With the nTask app, you will find versatile tools and features to effectively manage teams. Therefore, it can be a useful tool as it provides several features in a single place. Want to learn more about nTask? Check how it can benefit teams.

5 ways nTask project management app benefits teams

nTask provides in-depth project details such as tasks divided into teams, an overview of completed items, ongoing projects, and much more, keeping everyone in sync. Here users can also manage resources, set clear goals, and control costs.

The project management app enables you to create workflows, set task reminders, and use predefined templates from where you can also set clear objectives for the project. Additionally, tasks can be easily assigned to teams.

It also provides time tracking features through which the software tracks teams' productivity and generates an automated timesheet so they can manage their time effectively and make improvements. With these features, users can also mark their attendance and how many hours they have worked on a project.

The nTask app enables users to sync meetings with a calendar enabling hassle-free scheduling and one-on-one meetings. Users can also include meeting agendas and discussion notes.

Lastly, nTask app enables users to integrate other productivity tools such as Zoom, Outlook, Zapier, Google Meet and over 1000+ other apps based on their preferences.

The nTask app provides a free basic plan for teams of up to 5 members. The free plan will enable users to access all the required features of the app. Note that it also has a monthly subscription-based plan which starts from $3 and for enterprise use, the prices and features can be customized.

