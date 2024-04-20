 AirDrop not working? Here’s how to fix connectivity issues on your Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac | How-to
AirDrop not working? Here's how to fix connectivity issues on your Apple iPhone, iPad or Mac

Having trouble with AirDrop on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac? Find out how to fix it with these simple steps in our quick troubleshooting guide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Apr 20 2024, 04:00 IST
How to quickly fix AirDrop glitches on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices for seamless file transfer. (Apple)

AirDrop stands as one of the most convenient tools in the Apple ecosystem, allowing seamless file transfers between devices. However, despite its usefulness, it can sometimes falter, leaving users frustrated. Thankfully, most AirDrop problems are simple to resolve. Here are several quick fixes to get your AirDrop back up and running!

Why is AirDrop malfunctioning?

Several factors could be behind AirDrop's refusal to cooperate. Before diving into fixes, identifying the root cause is key. It could be down to software glitches, device compatibility issues, network problems, incorrect settings, or simply being too far apart.

Here's how to get AirDrop back on track:

1. Check device compatibility

Ensure your Apple device supports AirDrop. Compatible devices include iPhones from the 5th generation onwards, iPod Touch 5th generation onwards, iPad mini, iPad 4th generation onwards, and Macs manufactured in 2012 or later.

2. Unlock your device

Make sure the target device is unlocked and awake. Similarly, keep your Mac's display turned on during file transfers.

3. Enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Both devices must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled and connected to the same network. Don't fret about internet connectivity; simply switch them on.

4. Reset your devices

A hard reset can often resolve glitches. Instructions vary for iPhones, iPads, and Macs, but generally involve restarting through the device's settings or menu.

5. Turn off personal hotspot on iPhone or iPad

Disable Personal Hotspot temporarily, as it can interfere with AirDrop functionality.

6. Bring devices closer together

Physical barriers and distance can affect AirDrop performance. Keep devices within 30 feet of each other and remove any obstructions.

7. Check AirDrop Visibility Settings

Adjust your AirDrop visibility settings to suit your needs, whether it's allowing everyone to discover your device or restricting it to contacts only.

8. Reset the device

If all else fails, a simple restart might do the trick. This can clear any lingering glitches and restore functionality.

By following these steps, you should be able to resolve most AirDrop issues swiftly, ensuring seamless file sharing across your Apple devices.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets