 Earth Day 2024: Google Maps and Search bring easy ways to find EV charging stations | Tech News
Know this new Google Maps feature will help users find EV charging stations and other related information. Know more about upcoming Maps features.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 17:20 IST
Google introduces new features as part of Earth Day announcement. (AP)

As Earth Day approaches, Google has announced a new Maps feature which will provide ease to electric vehicle owners for finding charging stations. This feature will be available on Google Maps and Search, allowing users to gain helpful information about EV charging stations. This is not it, the navigation app will be rolling out a series of app updates to make it smarter.

Google Maps to find EV charging stations

The electric vehicle has just started to gain traction among car owners, making it a highly exclusive vehicle. Therefore, finding the nearest EV charging station could become daunting, especially when planning for long road trips. Therefore, Google will be bringing AI-powered summaries to Google Maps, allowing users to gain information about the location of the station, user reviews, waiting time, type of plugs, and more. Google said, “ With these updates you can easily find specific information about the location of EV chargers, plan charging stops for road trips and more.”

Additionally, Google will also provide detailed information about their nearest charging stations when on the go based on the EV's remaining battery level. This information will be showcased on the in-car map along “with information like real-time port availability and charging speed.” Google highlighted that these features will be rolled out soon to the users globally. This way, EV owners will not have to worry about taking long road trips as Google Maps will provide the battery information and charging station location.

Lastly, Google Maps will be rolling out a new feature called “EV filter” on google.com/travel where users can find hotels which offer onsite EV charging, making it easy to find stays after a long day of driving.

Over the past few months, Google has been working on bringing several new features to apps including Maps. We have seen Glanceable directions, AI-powered Immersive View, location tracking, and many more features which have enhanced the experience using a navigation app.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 17:20 IST
