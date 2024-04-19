Apple HomePod set for a big design change? Prototype with touchscreen LCD display surfaces

Rumours about Apple developing a HomePod with a touchscreen LCD display have gained traction with a recent leak from Apple product collector Kosutami. The leaked image showcases a screen component of an unreleased HomePod featuring a large curved glass covering the entire top surface of the speaker. This leak further confirms earlier speculations about Apple's exploration into integrating a display into its HomePod lineup.

The component displayed by Kosutami aligns with a previously leaked HomePod prototype sporting a curved LCD display. In contrast, the current HomePod model features a flat touch surface illuminated by multiple LEDs for displaying colour combinations. This new leak suggests that Apple may be moving towards incorporating a more interactive and visually appealing interface on its HomePod, reported 9to5mac.

Potential Features of the Display-Equipped HomePod

According to earlier reports, Apple has been experimenting with several HomePod prototypes featuring displays, with some resembling the Amazon Echo Show. The leaked image, however, suggests a less ambitious design, featuring a screen on top primarily to display quick information.

The display on the rumoured HomePod could serve multiple purposes. It could show basic information about media being played through apps like Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Additionally, the touchscreen might display essential notifications, allowing users to answer phone calls and reply to messages directly from the HomePod.

Insights from Industry Experts and Software Leaks

Further strengthening the rumours, code discovered in tvOS 17.4 hinted at the existence of a more advanced HomePod prototype equipped with a display comparable in size to the iPad mini 6. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also chimed in on the matter, acknowledging Apple's development efforts on HomePods with displays. However, he suggests that a public release in 2024 seems unlikely.

As the leaks and rumours continue to circulate, Apple enthusiasts and consumers alike are eagerly awaiting official announcements from the tech giant regarding its HomePod lineup's future. Whether the display-equipped HomePod will revolutionise the smart speaker market remains to be seen, but it certainly promises an exciting new chapter in Apple's audio offerings.

