Apple AirPlay now available in select hotels across North America; Now stream seamlessly even as a guest

Apple has introduced its streaming service, the Apple AirPlay in select North American hotels, enabling guests to stream content from iPhones and iPads directly to compatible LG TVs. The feature promises seamless entertainment for travellers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 19 2024, 17:57 IST
Icon
Apple has announced the launch of AirPlay in select hotel rooms across North America, enabling guests to seamlessly stream content from their Apple devices to compatible LG TVs. This long-awaited feature was initially unveiled at WWDC 2023 but faced delays until now, coinciding with the release of collaborative playlists for Apple Music earlier this year.

Hassle-Free Setup Process

According to a recent blog post by Apple, users can easily connect their iPhones or iPads to the hotel's Wi-Fi network and the designated LG TV by scanning a unique QR code displayed on the screen. Once connected, guests can effortlessly share a variety of content directly onto the larger screen in their hotel room.

"Users can automatically connect to the compatible LG hotel TV in their guest room and the hotel's Wi-Fi network by scanning a unique QR code on the screen. Once connected, guests can share almost anything on the big screen in their hotel room directly from their iPhone or iPad," said Apple.

Enhanced Privacy Measures

Similar to Google's Chromecast protocol, AirPlay allows wireless transmission of content from Apple devices to supported screens, providing a convenient entertainment option for travellers. Currently, this feature is exclusively available at IHG Hotels & Resorts properties, including Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, spanning over 60 locations across North America.

The setup process is straightforward, with a single QR code facilitating connection to both the TV and the hotel's Wi-Fi network. Apple assures users of privacy and security, emphasising that all connections to the TV are automatically erased upon checkout.

The rollout of AirPlay in hotel rooms marks the fulfilment of Apple's promise made at WWDC 2023, albeit later than expected. As this feature becomes increasingly accessible, one can hope for its expansion to more countries and hotel brands in the future, potentially integrating other streaming standards like Chromecast and Miracast. For now, interested parties can find a comprehensive list of supported hotels on the IHG website.

First Published Date: 19 Apr, 17:57 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets