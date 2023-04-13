Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Quotes, Images, HD Wallpapers, WhatsApp Status for Bhim Jayanti

Ambedkar Jayanti is an annual holiday observed on April 14 in honour of BR Ambedkar. The day marks his birth anniversary as he was born on April 14, 1891. Ambedkar is known as one of the major reasons for the abolition of untouchability in India. He organized various protests and launched active movements for the upliftment of the untouchables. Therefore, the day is also celebrated as ‘Equality Day' in India.

He established the Finance Commission of India as well as framed guidelines and ideas on which the Reserve Bank of India relies. On this day, citizens pay tributes to Babasaheb, processions are carried out at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Not only citizens but the President, Prime Minister and leaders of major political parties pay homage at the statue of Ambedkar in New Delhi.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Inspiring quotes by Babasaheb to share on WhatsApp

1. "Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." -BR Ambedkar

2. "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved. The Constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of the age." -BR Ambedkar

3. "The basic idea underlying religion is to create an atmosphere for the spiritual development of the individual." -BR Ambedkar

4. "A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society." -BR Ambedkar

5. "Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle." -BR Ambedkar

