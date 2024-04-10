Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports

Digi Yatra app services were put on hold for several days due to which users had to use the manual boarding process at the Airport. Now, the app is up and running but there are some major changes. Digi Yatra has introduced an entirely new app through which users can continue the app services. Reports highlight that several users were disappointed with the change as they had to recreate their accounts and save credentials. Also, very little is being done to inform passengers ahead of time. Now, the Digi Yatra app is urging users to download the newly introduced app to continue their digital boarding process at airports across India.

Digi Yatra new app

On March 26, Digi Yatra shared a statement on X which said that the app services would be put on hold for a few days. The post said, “We are upgrading our backend systems in the next few days, and you might face intermittent outages in DigiYatra services from 26 March until 31 March 2024.”

Switch to the new Digi Yatra App with 3 simple steps:



Step-1: Please uninstall your old Digi Yatra App.

Step-2: Download and install the new Digi Yatra App.

Step-3: Recreate and save your credentials.



Available on iOS and Android.#FamilyTravel #seamlessjourneys… pic.twitter.com/owT1JTJOM9 — Digi Yatra Official (@DigiYatraOffice) March 27, 2024

However, without any user knowledge, the app services were directed to an entirely new Digi Yatra app through which users will have to recreate their accounts along with government ID verification. Therefore, for security reasons, now the app is urging users to download the new app.

How to download the new Digi Yatra?

According to Digi Yatra Guidelines shared Via an X post:



1. First, users are asked to uninstall the old Digi Yatra app.

2. Then, go to the Google Play store or Apple store and download the Digi Yatra app ( On Play Store you will find a “New” written on the app logo)

3. Now, recreate the account and save your credentials in a safe location.

By downloading the new app, users will be able to store their travel details and use the digital onboarding easily within the app. The app has yet to share why it directed users to use the new app or what was the reason behind the change. However, the app shared a statement saying, “We have changed the domain. Therefore the need to publish a new App. This is the official App from Digi Yatra Foundation, so is the old one. However, the old Digi Yatra App has been deprecated.”

Alert: Download the original Digi Yatra to avoid scams

While downloading the new Digi Yatra app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store make sure the developer's name is mentioned as “Digi Yatra Foundation” to avoid getting your personal data stolen in the form of phishing attacks. Also, a fake app can lead to getting scammed as well.

