iPhone 16 leaks roundup: What to expect from Apple in 2024

As we eagerly anticipate the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, rumours and leaks have been swirling about the potential features and upgrades we can expect from the tech giant. From design tweaks to performance enhancements, here's a roundup of all the leaks and rumours surrounding the iPhone 16.

Design Changes

While the iPhone 16 models won't undergo significant size changes, the Pro versions are expected to see a bump in display size. The addition of new buttons, such as the Capture Button for photos and videos, and the expansion of the Action Button across all models, are notable changes anticipated in the lineup.

A-Series Chips

Apple is set to introduce new A-series chips built on the latest N3E 3-nanometer node, promising improvements in efficiency and performance. Different chip variants may be used across the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models.

Camera Technology

With a vertical camera layout and potentially improved lenses, the iPhone 16 lineup aims to enhance photo and video capabilities. The addition of a Capture Button and the possibility of a super telephoto periscope camera in the Pro Max model could elevate photography experiences.

Display Technology

OLED panels with micro-lens technology are expected to offer improved brightness and reduced power consumption. The adoption of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) could lead to slimmer bezels, enhancing the overall display experience.

Connectivity

Faster and more efficient 5G connectivity is anticipated, with the iPhone 16 Pro models possibly featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X75 modem. Wi-Fi 7 technology may also debut in the Pro models, providing faster transfer speeds and lower latency.

Battery and Charging

Stacked battery technology could increase capacity and lifespan, accompanied by faster wired and MagSafe charging capabilities.

AI Capabilities

iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce new Siri features powered by large language models, potentially exclusive to the iPhone 16 models. Improved microphone technology aims to enhance the Siri experience further.

Release Date and Pricing

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in September 2024, with potential price adjustments to accommodate increased production costs.

While these leaks offer tantalising glimpses into what the iPhone 16 lineup might offer, it's essential to take them with a grain of salt until official confirmation from Apple. Nonetheless, anticipation continues to build as consumers eagerly await the next evolution of Apple's iconic smartphone.

