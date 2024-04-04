How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

ChatGPT recently made the news for allowing users to use the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot without requiring sign-ups. Since its rollout in November 2022, the AI chatbot has surged in popularity with millions of users worldwide. While it now faces competition from the likes of Google Gemini, Grok and Microsoft Copilot, it still is considered the pioneer of AI chatbots. Now in a new update, it has rolled out the ability to edit DALL-E-generated directly in the prompt field. Thus, users can tweak their AI-generated images without leaving the chat. Know how to use this feature on mobile and web.

In an X post, OpenAI announced the rollout of this feature, stating “You can now edit DALL·E images in ChatGPT across web, iOS, and Android.” Users can now select an area of the image which they wish to edit and then enter the changes as prompts in the chat.

How to edit DALL-E images in ChatGPT

1. First, generate images in ChatGPT using DALL-E by entering the prompts.

2. Once the image is generated, tap on the image and select ‘Edit'. A new interface will appear which allows the user to add or edit parts of the image, or the image as a whole.

3. Using the select tool, highlight the parts of the image you want to tweak. Alternatively, you can do the same without using the select tool too.

4. Enter the changes you want to make as prompts in the text field.

5. Once the changes are reflected, select ‘Save'.

While generating DALL-E images in ChatGPT, users can also get inspiration from preset styles such as Woodcut, close-up, low-angle and artificial lighting. Thus, even novice users can now tweak images without requiring a lot of expertise.

