 Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more | How-to
Home How To Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more

Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more

Looking for an easy-to-use meeting assistant? Know how the Otter AI app can help in summarizing, transcribing, and others during the meeting.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 12:29 IST
Icon
Looking for Android video editing tools? Check out these 5 best apps for 2024 to make job easy
Productivity
1/5 KineMaster: It is one of the most used video editing apps which provides easy tool templates for various platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, vlogs, and much more. With KineMaster you do not need to have professional video editing knowledge, just basic editing skills are enough to make an eye-catching video on your own within a matter of minutes.  (KineMaster)
Productivity
2/5 VN app: It is a free video editing app which is quite easy to use and edit your videos in various forms. It offers options such as reordering clips and photos,  effects, color grading filters, transitions, keyframe animation, and much more. Additionally, you can download videos without a watermark of the app and you can also access the app on the desktop. (VN app)
Productivity
3/5 InShot: The app offers basic to advanced video editing tools for new as well as pro editors. The app is also integrated with artificial intelligence which has unique AI effects to make the video look more professional. It offers easy-to-use tools and techniques for professional video editing which make your video stand out from the crowd.  (InShot)
Productivity
4/5 Fimora: It is an AI video editor and AI movie maker app which includes  AI Image and Painting, Auto Captions, AI-generated music with over 1000+ sound effects, smart cutouts, effects, and much more, The app also provides text, emoji, and exclusive stickers to make the video look attractive for any platform. It also provides ratio sizes for platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and others.  (Fimora)
Productivity
5/5 c Photos:  We all know about the Google Photos app, however, it provides more tools than just photo editing. The app also offers some video editing tools which enable users to create videos from photos and videos available on your cloud storage. Furthermore, users can trim the video to a different length, adjust image quality with filters, and editing tools, more. (Google)
Productivity
icon View all Images
Know how to efficiently use the Otter AI app. (Pixabay)

After the pandemic, our working culture and environment have changed drastically. We have shifted to a more modern or digital world where we are working in a remote or hybrid setup. Therefore, our ways of working and communicating have also changed. We have been introduced to online meeting tools through this change, but this also has its challenges, and keeping notes about each meeting is difficult with several tasks piling up at the same time. Therefore, to improve meeting productivity, Otter AI, an AI meeting assistant allows users to take meeting notes in seconds. Know more about the app and how it works. 

What is Otter AI?

Otter AI is a meeting assistant app which enables users to transcribe, summarize, or take real-time notes. It works on user's meeting productivity by reducing manual tasks of creating notes and action items. This way users can focus on the conversation or tasks which have greater importance or urgency. The tool utilizes voice-to-text transcription technology to transform recording into text. Know how to use the Otter AI app and improve productivity. 

Also read: Dear project managers, if you're not using ‘Notion' AI then you may be missing out

How to use Otter AI efficiently 

  • The app comes with a unique feature which turns hours of meetings into a 30-second summary. Therefore, you will not miss any key points about what was discussed in the meeting.
  • Otter automatically collects important information and converts them into actionable items enabling users to stay informed about the steps or methods they need to follow.

Also read: Link Slack and Trello together if you are struggling to get more work done

  • With the Otter AI app, users can create notes with their voice. This way they can save typing time as well as give their hands some rest from making tedious notes. 
  • Based on created action items, the app automatically assigns action items to respective teammates, eliminating the need for manually distributing the tasks.
  • Lastly, Otter AI can be easily integrated with third-party workflow applications such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Egnyte, Amazon S3, Snowflake, and Microsoft SharePoint.

Also read: TheGist AI app

The Otter AI app provides a free plan with limited usage. If you want to experience more features without any interruption, then you can opt for its monthly subscription plan which starts at $10 per month, per user. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 12:29 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Elon Musk
Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
Realme P series
Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
AI
5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 9: The M1887 Ring event is live! Grab stylish gun skins
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 to get up to 13000 price cut during Summer Promo Offer- Details
GTA mysteries
GTA top mysteries solved: Unveiling bigfoot, ghosts, and haunted cars in recent revelations
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 8: Get diamonds, pets, cool skins, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 characters revealed: Meet Lucia, Jason, and others in the highly anticipated sequel

    Trending News

    Tesla's Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human next year
    Elon Musk
    Realme to launch India-exclusive Realme P series on April 15: Specs, price and all details
    Realme P series
    5 Things about AI you may have missed today: World’s first AI software tester unveiled, CGI and Microsoft on AI, more
    AI
    5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets