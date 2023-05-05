Home How To AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date: When and where to check online – all details here

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date: Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date. Know when and how to check online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 05 2023, 21:14 IST
AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date: To check your results online, check out the step-by-step guide here. (Representative) (Pexels)
AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date: To check your results online, check out the step-by-step guide here. (Representative) (Pexels)

AP SSC 10th Results 2023 date: The result time is almost here! The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Examination (AP SSC) Results 2023 will be released by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh on May 6, 2023. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results are scheduled to be declared tomorrow at 11 am. Botsa Satyanarayana, the state's Minister of Education, will unveil the results during a press conference hosted by the Board, Hindustan Times reported. In addition to the results, the pass percentage, merit list, and the names of the top scorers will also be disclosed.

The AP SSC Class 10 board exams began on April 3 and concluded on April 18, 2023. D Devananda Reddy, the director of state examinations, reported that over 650000 students participated in the AP SSC 10th class state exams, which were conducted across 3349 centres throughout the state. Students who have taken the AP SSC exams will be able to access their results online. To know the information on where and how to check the AP SSC 10th Results 2023 online, keep reading.

Where to check AP SSC result 2023

The results can be checked by students who sat for the examination on the BSE AP's official website at results.bse.ap.gov.in. The results will be available live from 11 am on May 6, 2023.

Ahead of the results, it is advised for the students to keep essential documents and details handy such as admit card, roll number, and centre number.

AP SSC 10th Results 2023: Steps to check results online

Step 1:

First of all, visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
Step 2:

Now, tap on the AP 10th Result link which will be available on the home page when it will be announced. 
Step 3:

After that, provide the login details and tap on submit button.
Step 4:

Once you provide all the details, your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5:

You can also download the page for future reference. 

First Published Date: 05 May, 21:14 IST
