Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone

Apple has rolled out the second public beta of iOS 17 and users can try out all the new features coming to iPhone before anyone else. Know how to get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 11:19 IST
iOS 17 second public beta has been released. Get it this way. (Unsplash)

Nearly 3 weeks after the release of the first public beta, Apple has now seeded the second public beta of iOS 17. This means not just registered developers, but public beta testers will also be able to download the second iOS 17 beta update. This comes just a week after Apple rolled out the fourth developer beta of iOS 17 which removed the Photo Stream feature, tweaked the icons and their layout in the Messages app, and introduced a new option in Settings to disable AirDrop transfer by bringing two Apple devices closer.

iOS 17 update

While developer betas are only accessible to users who register themselves as developers on Apple's website by paying a $99 per year fee, anyone can download the public betas and try new features on iPhones before everyone else as part of the Apple Beta Software Program. Users can try all the features and report feedback to Apple using the Feedback Assistant app.

Although the second public beta has been rolled out, this does not mean that iOS 17 rollout is expected soon.

When will iOS 17 release?

As per the previous trends, Apple releases the next big iOS update around the same time as the launch of its new iPhones. Therefore, we could see iOS 17 being available to the public in September, around Apple's fall event.

Caution: Do note that Beta updates are meant for testing purposes and while they grant you access to new features, these updates also come with several bugs and glitches that could affect your iPhone's performance. These bugs may include poor battery performance, some apps not working properly, or your iPhone being unresponsive for some time. Therefore, download the Beta updates with caution.

Along with iOS 17, Apple has also released public betas of iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and HomePod software 17.

How to get iOS 17 public beta

Step 1:

To install iOS 17 beta, head over to the Apple Beta Softwar Program page.
Step 2:

Next, sign up/sign in using your Apple ID. If this is your first time downloading the beta update, you will have to agree to a lengthy list of terms and conditions.
Step 3:

Once done, you are now eligible to download the iOS 17 public beta. Now, go to your iPhone's Settings, then General and Software Update.
Step 4:

The new Beta updates menu should pop up on your screen under the Automatic Updates option.
Step 5:

Tap on iOS 17 Public Beta and return to the Updates page. The update should now be available for download.
Step 6:

Tap Download and Install to get it on your iPhone.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 11:18 IST
