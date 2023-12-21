BGMI announces M416 and AKM’s Glacier Skins; Know how you can get them

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has become extremely popular among youth ever since it made a comeback in India. Earlier players were immersed in the PUBG world, however, due to security issues govt had to ban the game in the country. But this was not the end as Krafton designed BGMI specifically for the Indian audience and now it has been awarded the Best Ongoing Game in the Google Play Best of 2023 apps. Now, the game recently launched the 2.9 update with the “Frozen Kingdom” theme and introduced various in-game rewards and new crates for players to play and win.

With Frozen Kingdom BGMI also announced the Glacier Skins for M416 and AKM along with QBZ Iceberg Arcade skin. If you are someone who wants to grab these amazing new skins then the players will have to access the special Winter Crate. Know how you can grab the M416 and AKM's Glacier Skins.

How to get M416 and AKM's Glacier Skins.

Open the BGMI game on your device

On the top right corner, locate “Crates”

Now, select the “Winter crate”

Choose the M416 and AKM with Glacier Skins.

Open the winter crate by spending the UC's (in-game currency)

If you are lucky, then you'll get the guns with glacier skins, however, it is totally based on the player's luck.

Note that to open the winter crate, the player will have to spend a great amount of UCs. According to the game, the Winter crate is priced at 60 UC when you open the crate once, however, with 540UCs players will be able to open the crate 10 times. However, spending UCs does not assure any guarantee that you will get the M416 and AKM's Glacier Skins. Players can make multiple attempts till they get what they want. Owing a Glacier Skin will upgrade the player's wardrobe and style to match the new Frozen Kingdom theme. Therefore, don't miss out to try your luck in the winter crate.

Apart from M416 and AKM's Glacier Skins, the winter crate also includes other exciting themed rewards such as Frigid Beast Set and Cover, Iceberg Arcade QBZ Skin, Bony Totem Backpack, Mini Cyclops Ornament, Mega Yeti Parachute and much more. Players must also note that the winter crate is only available till January 25, 2024, therefore, you can try to get the weapon skin multiple times in a day just by spending some UCs. If you are lucky you will get them in the first few attempts.

Additionally, the A3 Royale Pass is also available in the game for the players to grab exclusive and elite range rewards. Therefore, do not lose hope, you have plenty of opportunities to grab stylish in-game items and rewards. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

