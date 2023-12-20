BGMI tips: Know how to play tactically in the end zone and win the battle in style

Icon
Are you someone who always loses in the end zone? Check out these BGMI tips to win the game smartly and outplay the enemy.

Dec 20 2023
BGMI tips: Battle Royale games are considered to be some of the best warzone games that give gamers an intense experience of the battlefield. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one such game that has gained the most popularity in India due to its real-time war-like experience and amazing gaming theme. BGMI makes sure that players indulge in various different experiences to maintain the hype and thrill of the game. One of the most talked about BGMI gaming situations is the battle in the end zone. After surviving and fighting the whole match, many players lose the match in the end zone which takes away their victory. Therefore, to help you master the end zone tactics, we have curated smart BGMI tips to help you outplay the enemy and win the battlefield. Check how.

BGMI tips to win end zone battle

  • Cover and tactical positioning: One of the crucial parts of being in the final zone is maintaining a strong position along with a cover so your location stays hidden. A smart positioning makes you invisible from the eyes of the enemy. Therefore, make sure to find a high-ground area or take cover and keep your location the same.
  • Loot management: The last zone requires the least or the most supplies, therefore, make sure you have enough ammo along with the right attachments for your weapon. Most importantly, keep plenty of health-boosting supplies such as health kits, medical kits, painkillers, energy drinks, and others so you can use them in emergency situations.

  • Quick reflex and attentiveness: In the end zone, you might not know when your enemy is hiding very close to you, therefore, stay vigilant of your surroundings and keep an eye on your close covers. Additionally, you must know when to take quick action to spot and kill the enemy in a heartbeat. Therefore, make sure to take quick action before getting yourself killed.
  • Communication: If you are playing in a squad, then make sure to discuss each move and do not try to become a lone warrior. Always move ahead with your team members and play smartly to dominate the enemy team.
  • The last tip for zone end would be mastering hip firing as you never know when the enemy will come in front of you and you have to take action immediately.

Try out the above BGMI tips the next time you land in the end zone and see how organized you can get by playing it smartly. These small moves will empower you to win a swift chicken dinner and kill your enemies instantly. You can also try practising in arena matches to master these tips.

BGMI has introduced new events and updates in the game, so do not forget to check out the event section to win amazing rewards and exclusive themed prices as they will soon be discontinued. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 08:25 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon