BGMI guide to different game modes: Explore different maps and gameplay

Are you a new player of BGMI? If yes, then check out the guide to different gaming modes and maps you can explore to keep the thrill going.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 26 2023, 07:14 IST
BGMI
BGMI guide to gaming modes and maps. (BGMI)
BGMI
BGMI guide to gaming modes and maps. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has diverse gaming modes which enable players to explore different maps and modes where they can train themselves for any situation. Exploring different modes will also help players improve their gaming skills in terms of strategizing, aiming, map awareness, and more. Therefore, to become a pro player one must play different in different BGMI modes to develop the skillset and enjoy the variety of options available in the game. If you also want to explore BGMI maps and modes then check out this guide to have a better understanding.

Different BGMI modes

Ranked: The ranked match consists of a variety of maps such as Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, Sanhok, Karakin, Livik, and a new map called Nusa. This mode gives you a ranking and your gameplay is judged due to which you can upgrade your level and win badges. This mode enables you to strategies the gameplay in terms of loot and winning chicken dinner gets important.

Unranked: This mode is further divided into different modes such as Classic Mode, Arena Mode, Arcade Mode, and more. In the classic mode, you get the ranked maps however your gameplay will not be judged for ranking. The Arena mode is the training mode where you get different training setups such as Team Deathmatch, Ultimate Arena Mode, Domination, Assault, Gun Game, and Arena Training. The different training options will help you play in different situations such as playing in the blue zone, sniper training, etc. The unranked mode is designed for player's practice purposes. If you are someone new to them you must get swift with these modes to start your battle in the ranked modes.

Lastly, there is an “Other” section in the unranked mode where players get an experience of actual gaming experience. Here you get training grounds, Cheer park, custom rooms, and more so you can refine your skills.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 07:14 IST
