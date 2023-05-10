CBSE Class 10 result via UMANG, DigiLocker: Check this way

CBSE Class 10 board exam results 2023 is expected to be released by the end of this month. However, there is no official announcement of the exact date when the CBSE Class 10 result 2023 will be announced. Once the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the outcome, students will be able to check it online. Apart from visiting the official website of CBSE (results.cbse.nic.in; cbse.gov.in; cbse.nic.in; cbseresults.nic.in) to check the Class 10 result 2023; students can also use UMANG and DigiLocker for the same.

Notably, this year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14 for both class 10 and Class 12. While, the class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023. Also, in order to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results 2023, students need to keep certain details handy which include- CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number. Once the results are out, here is how students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 via UMANG and DigiLocker.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 result 2023 via DigiLocker App

1. You will first have to download the DigiLocker App on your smartphone. If you are an android user you can use Google Play Store while iPhone users can go to App Store for the same.

2. Now register or login to the app through your registered mobile number.

3. Select the CBSE option and then choose class 10 result 2023 or class 12 result 2023.

4. Provide your roll number and other details asked for.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen. You are advised to download the marksheet for future references.