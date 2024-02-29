Top 10 phones under 60,000: The ultimate in smartphone luxury

Smartphones are handy gadgets that do so much more than make calls! They serve as efficient tools for communication, allowing users to converse with friends, send messages, etc. Furthermore, these devices facilitate online engagement, enabling users to browse social media, stream videos, and stay connected worldwide! It features advanced camera technology, which allows users to capture high-quality photos and videos effortlessly. The ability to capture moments and videos adds to its usefulness in owning a smartphone in this technology-driven world. It also functions as a portable entertainment hub. By providing platforms for listening to music, watching movies, and gaming, it makes them sources of leisure whenever you want to pass some time! Smartphones stand out as tools for productivity in addition to fun. Through specialised apps, they allow for arranging schedules, creating reminders, taking notes, etc., effectively operating as pocket-sized personal assistants. It is essential to look for options compatible with your desired features and budget. Products included in this article 20% OFF Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SUPERVOOC Charger | 64MP Rear Triple AI Camera with Microlens | 6.72" FHD+ 120Hz Display | with Offer (1,088) Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Pink (24,807) TECNO Spark Go 2024 (Mystery White,6GB* RAM, 64GB ROM)| Segment First 90Hz Dot-in Display with Dynamic Port & Dual Speakers with DTS| 5000mAh| 10W Type-C| Fingerprint Sensor| Octa-Core Processor (458) 14% OFF iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone (8,984) 21% OFF Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | 50MP Triple AI Camera | 11GB RAM (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) | 128GB Storage | 5000mAh Battery | 2 Years Android Upgrades | 20W Charger Included | So Purple (2,575) 14% OFF realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) 33W Segment Fastest Charging | Slimmest Phone in Segment | 90 Hz Smooth Display (14,068) 19% OFF Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) | 50 MP No Shake Cam (OIS) | IP67 | Gorilla Glass 5 | Voice Focus | Without Charger (983) OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) (19,012) 40% OFF HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) | India's First Eye Risk-Free Display | 200MP Main & 50MP Selfie Camera | Segment First Quad-Curved AMOLED Screen | Without Charger (2,435) 11% OFF Vivo V29 5G (Red, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) (1)

Phones under 60,000 have evolved into highly sophisticated devices offering various functionalities beyond conventional communication. These portable gadgets serve as digital tools, seamlessly integrating numerous features to accommodate diverse user needs and preferences. They've become indispensable companions, providing many capabilities ranging from efficient communication to entertainment, productivity, and beyond. The camera systems integrated into these phones are nothing short of remarkable. Beyond their photography functions, these phones under 60,000 are hubs for an extensive range of activities. They enable users to access information, learn, entertain themselves, and even control various smart devices in their surroundings. With features such as fingerprint sensors and facial recognition technology, they provide enhanced security and convenient accessibility.

One intriguing aspect is the diversity within this price range. Various brands offer distinct models, each with its unique pros. Some emphasise superior camera capabilities, while others focus on gaming performance, battery longevity, or specific software functionalities. This ensures that users can select a smartphone that aligns with their preferences and requirements. From their remarkable capabilities to diverse features, these phones under 60,000 redefine convenience and functionality. This article explores the spectrum of phones under 60,000, exploring their cutting-edge technology, incredible cameras, immersive entertainment, productivity prowess, and more! Uncover the best-in-class options that strike the perfect balance between value and exceptional performance, ensuring an enriching experience without breaking the bank. So, keep reading to find a budget-friendly phone under 60,000 for you!

1. Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

With Oppo F23 5G, get ready for a phone that's not just about the specs but also about delivering a seamless, high-quality experience in photography, gaming, or day-to-day usage! The standout feature is its powerhouse of a battery. With a massive 5000mAh capacity, this phone stays by your side throughout the day, seamlessly handling everything from texting to gaming. But it's not just the battery; the 67W SUPERVOOC charger is a game-changer. In just 18 minutes, it powers up your phone to 50%! And in 44 minutes, you're all set for a full day ahead, packed with calls, work, and play. However, here's the genius part: Oppo's Battery Health Engine. This extends its life span to four years or more by managing the charging cycles efficiently. Storage and memory won't be a worry either; with 8GB RAM and an expandable memory of up to 1TB, there's ample space for all your needs. The 256GB ROM provides plenty of room for your photos, videos, and apps! When it comes to multitasking, this phone's Smart RAM Expansion software ensures smooth performance, freeing up extra power as you effortlessly switch between apps and games.

Specifications of Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Brand: Oppo

Model Name: F23 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: LTE

Product Dimensions: 16.6 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 192 Grams

Pros Cons Quick charging. Camera quality is not great in low light. Good battery life.

2. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 is an exceptional choice among high-end smartphones under 60,000 rupees, promising a premium and feature-rich mobile experience. Its 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display delivers stunning visuals with True Tone technology for a lifelike viewing experience. Capture cinematic moments with its advanced dual-camera system featuring 12MP Wide and ultra-wide lenses. The Cinematic mode adds depth to your videos, automatically adjusting focus for a professional touch. Whether day or night, the photographic prowess of the iPhone 13 shines through with Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. Selfies and video calls are elevated with the 12MP TrueDepth front camera, boasting Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording capabilities. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, this smartphone delivers lightning-fast performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and smooth user experience. Stay connected and entertained for longer durations with impressive battery life: up to 19 hours of video playback, up to 15 hours of streamed video playback, and up to 75 hours of audio playback.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB):

Brand: Apple

Model Name: iPhone

Operating System: iOS 14

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons Available in 3 colours. Unable to use certain apps. Sharp images and excellent picture quality.

3. TECNO Spark Go 2024 (Mystery White,6GB* RAM, 64GB ROM)

With its impressive specs, the TECNO Spark Go 2024 in Mystery White promises an incredible experience. The 6.56-inch Dot-in Display with a high 90Hz refresh rate delivers an incredibly smooth and immersive visual experience. Its Dual Stereo Speakers, a segment-first innovation equipped with DTS technology, provide an unparalleled 400% volume boost compared to single speakers, ensuring an immersive audio experience. Security meets convenience with the Anti-Oil Side Fingerprint Unlocking, offering effortless and secure device access with a touch. With an impressive 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB, coupled with the Octa-Core T606 processor, it guarantees lightning-fast performance without lag. The device captures memorable moments flawlessly with its 13MP dual-camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera with enhanced beauty features. Powered by a robust 5000mAh battery with 10W Type-C charging, this smartphone ensures prolonged usage for entertainment. All wrapped in a sleek 8.55mm slim design with a bold, flat look, the TECNO Spark Go 2024 is a top premium smartphone which aids as a testament to both innovation and style in the smartphone realm.

Specifications of TECNO Spark Go 2024 (Mystery White,6GB* RAM, 64GB ROM):

Brand: Tecno

Model Name: Spark Go 2024

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Product Dimensions ‎16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 186 Grams

Pros Cons Dual sim. Front camera flash.

4. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G holds a spot in luxury smartphones under 60,000, standing out as a premium mobile phone that sets new benchmarks in excellence. Setting a new standard in slimness, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G stands as the segment's Slimmest and lightest Smartphone, measuring a sleek 7.36mm thickness. Its Premium AG Matte Glass finish delivers both sophistication and comfort in hand. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera, capable of 4K video recording, Hybrid Image Stabilization, Super Night Mode, Aura Light Portrait, etc., ensuring every shot is a masterpiece. Keeping up with the need for power, this phone under 60,000 houses a substantial 4600mAh battery, complemented by the lightning-fast 66W FlashCharge, ensuring swift charging times. With 8GB RAM paired with 8GB Extended RAM, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G promises seamless multitasking and efficiency. With a combination of top-tier performance, an exquisite design, and innovative features, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G holds its position as one of the best luxury phones available, delivering a premium and luxurious smartphone experience that exceeds expectations.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage):

Brand: iQOO

Model Name: iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

Operating System: Funtouch OS 13 Based on Android 13

Cellular Technology: 5G

Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.7 cm; 175 Grams

Pros Cons 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera. The charging speed is low. Dimensity 7200 5G processor.

5. Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM)

From the Pixel series and renowned for its emphasis on security and timely software updates, Nokia G42 emerges as a top choice within the realm of Luxury Smartphones under 60000. As a part of the Android One program, it epitomises the essence of Premium Mobile Phones, offering a clean, bloatware-free stock Android experience akin to the sophisticated Pixel series. The device's durability, supported by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, speaks volumes, as promised by Nokia's long-standing reputation. Despite varied usage, the Nokia G42's commendable battery life of 5000mAh ends the day with ample charge, echoing the traits of a Top Premium Smartphone. Its crystal-clear call quality enhances its premium appeal, excelling in professional and casual conversations. Furthermore, equipped with Android 13 and offering up to 3 years of monthly security updates, this smartphone under 60,000 prioritises user security and promises an up-to-date system!

Specifications of Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM):

Brand: Nokia

Model Name: Nokia G42 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams

Pros Cons Clean and minimalistic stock Android experience. It may be too big for some users. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 survives accidental drops.

6. realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB)

The Realme Narzo N53, boasting 8GB+128GB, emerges as an exceptional contender among phones under 60,000, offering an impressive blend of features at an accessible price point. With its powerful 8GB dynamic RAM, it promises seamless multitasking and effortless app switching, while the generous 128GB ROM provides ample space for storing all of your apps, photos, and files. The cutting-edge 33W SUPERVOOC technology ensures lightning-fast charging, keeping your device ready for use in no time. With a 5000mAh battery, it ensures prolonged usage without the inconvenience of frequent recharges, making it an ideal companion for entertainment, gaming, and browsing. The Realme Narzo N53 distinguishes itself further with its sleek 7.49mm slim design, adding an element of elegance and comfort, making it a delight to hold and carry. Furthermore, the feather gold design elevates its visual appeal, imparting a premium and luxurious aesthetic to the phone.

Specifications of realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB):

Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo N53

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G

Product Dimensions: 16.7 x 7.7 x 0.7 cm; 182 Grams

Pros Cons Unisoc T612 chipset. Inability to create folders for app grouping. Great battery backup.

7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the captivating Awesome Violet hue represents a powerhouse of innovation and functionality, catering to users seeking a superior smartphone experience. Boasting a formidable 50MP(OIS) + 12MP + 5MP Triple Camera setup, it delivers stunning photography with Optical Image Stabilization, wide-angle shots, and depth precision. Complementing its camera prowess is the 32MP Front Camera, perfect for exquisite selfies. The device showcases visuals in all its glory through a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and crisp details. The Exynos1380 Octa-Core Processor and the Android 13 OS ensure smooth performance. Its IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 protection provide durability against water, dust, and daily wear. The phone's design, highlighted by the metal camera deco, exudes premium aesthetics. Alongside these features, a robust 5000mAh battery with Super-Fast Charging keeps the device powered for extended usage.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage):

Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Galaxy A54 5G

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Product Dimensions: ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 15.8 cm; 202 Grams

Pros Cons Delivers vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals. It does not come with a charger. IP67 water and dust resistance.

8. OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)

The OnePlus 10R 5G in Sierra Black is a captivating fusion of creativity and functionality designed to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights. This phone under 60,000 redefines smartphone photography, boasting a sophisticated camera setup. It includes a powerful 50MP Main Camera equipped with the acclaimed Sony IMX766 sensor, ensuring detailed and vivid shots, complemented by a 2MP Macro Camera with Dual LED Flash for up-close marvels. Its 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera featuring the Sony IMX471 sensor guarantees stunning selfies. Delving into its camera capabilities reveals a treasure trove of features. From Nightscape 2.0 and Super Macro mode for intricate details to UltraShot HDR and Portrait mode for captivating shots, this device empowers users to unleash their creativity. At the heart of its display lies a generous 6.7-inch 120 Hz IRIS Display, delivering immersive visuals at a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and 394 ppi, with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The OnePlus 10R 5G operates seamlessly on OxygenOS based on Android 12, running on the MTK D8100 Max processor, ensuring smooth performance and efficiency. The robust 5000mAh battery and the 80W SuperVOOC charging capability offer extended usage and rapid charging, ensuring you stay powered up for longer durations.

Specifications of OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC):

Brand: OnePlus

Model Name: OnePlus 10R

Operating System: OxygenOS

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Product Dimensions: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 Grams

Pros Cons Sleek and minimalist design. Limited colour options. 6-month free Spotify trial.

9. HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB)

This groundbreaking phone under 60,000 transcends boundaries with its revolutionary features and unparalleled technology. The HONOR 90 redefines photography prowess, boasting a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, the largest 1/1.4-inch sensor in its segment, with a versatile 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro 2-in-1 Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a 50MP Selfie Camera with a wide 100° FOV. Capture moments with unprecedented clarity and detail, whether expansive landscapes or stunning selfies. Experience visuals like never before on the 120Hz Quad-Curved Floating AMOLED Display. Spanning a 6.7-inch bezel-less screen, it presents images at a remarkable 2664x1200 resolution, boasting a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and an astonishing 1.07 billion colours. Keeping its user's well-being in mind, the HONOR 90 introduces the industry's first 3840Hz PWM Dimming technology, minimising eye strain in low-light environments and promoting a comfortable and flicker-free viewing experience. Seamlessly integrated is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, delivering exceptional performance and efficiently handling demanding tasks, supported by an advanced thermal management system for temperature control and stable heat dissipation.

Specifications of HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB):

Brand: Honor

Model Name: HONOR 90

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Product Dimensions: ‎16.2 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm; 183 Grams

Pros Cons Quad-curved floating screen with 1.5K AMOLED display. Stereo performance. Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

10. Vivo V29 5G ((Red, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM))

The Vivo V29 5G stands as a testament to Vivo's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled features, redefining your smartphone experience. This phone under 60,000 features a colossal 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, epitomising its innovation and sophistication. Boasting an Ultra Slim 3D Curved Display, this device delivers an immersive and visually stunning experience that seamlessly complements its premium design. Capture breathtaking portraits with finesse using the Night Portrait mode enhanced by Smart Aura Light, creating captivating and luminous selfies. Elevating group selfies to new heights, the 50MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera ensures every face is crystal clear, promising unforgettable group moments. It adds an artistic touch to your special moments, delivering distinctive and elegant portraits for cherished memories. With the 80W FlashCharge, refuel your device swiftly, ensuring minimal downtime and maximising your usage.

Specifications of Vivo V29 5G (Red, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM):

Brand: Vivo

Model Name: VIVO V29 5G

Operating System: Android 10.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Product Dimensions: ‎10 x 12 x 13 cm; 520 Grams

Pros Cons Ultra slim 3D display. Poor battery backup. Night portrait with smart aura light.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo F23 5G (Cool Black, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) The screen-to-body ratio is 91.4%, providing more screen space for content. Detailed close-ups with the Microscope lens and AI-enhanced photography. OPPO Battery HealthEngine extends the battery lifespan to four years or more. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) Supports fast charging, enabling up to 50% charge in 30 minutes with a 20W adapter. Features an all-glass and surgical-grade stainless steel design. A15 Bionic Chip delivers lightning-fast performance. TECNO Spark Go 2024 (Mystery White,6GB* RAM, 64GB ROM) Its straight lines and rounded corners give it a tough and stylish appearance. Segment-first Dual Stereo Speakers equipped with DTS technology. 6.56-inch Dot-in Display with a 90Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth scrolling experience. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) The latest 4nm energy-efficient Dimensity 7200 5G Processor for lightning-fast performance and power efficiency. 6.78-inch screen with a 120Hz AMOLED FHD+ display. Ample memory capacity with 8GB RAM + 8GB Extended RAM. Nokia G42 5G | Snapdragon® 480+ 5G | (6GB RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM) Lightning-fast 5G connectivity, powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G chipset. 5000mAh battery provides reliable and extended usage. 11GB RAM configuration, combining 6GB physical RAM and 5GB virtual RAM. realme narzo N53 (Feather Black, 8GB+128GB) Enhances visual appeal for a premium and luxurious look. 33W SUPERVOOC Charging technology ensures extended use of the device without charging. 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM for ample storage space for apps, photos, and files. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (Awesome Violet, 8GB, 256GB Storage) Powered by the Exynos1380 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.4GHz,2GHz for smooth and efficient performance Powerful 5000mAh non-removable battery with Super-Fast Charging capabilities. 1000 nits brightness and Vision Booster technology, ensuring vivid and clear visuals even in bright environments. OnePlus 10R 5G (Sierra Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC) It incorporates an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor for enhanced security. OxygenOS is based on Android 12, and it is powered by the MTK D8100 Max processor for smooth performance. 5000mAh battery and supports rapid charging with the 80W SuperVOOC technology. HONOR 90 (Midnight Black, 12GB + 512GB) Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor. Seamless integration with Google services and the 'Link to Windows' feature supported by Microsoft. Industry's first 3840 Hz PWM Dimming for eye health, reducing eye strain in dimly lit environments. Vivo V29 5G ((Red, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)) Super Night Video mode for impressive video recording in low lighting. 50 MP Eye AF Group Selfie Camera for clear and detailed group shots. Night Portrait with Smart Aura Light for stunning night selfies.

Best value for money

The Nokia G42 5G, with its blend of impressive specifications, robust performance, camera setup, battery life, etc., emerges as an outstanding choice for users seeking exceptional value without breaking the bank. It stands as a testament to Nokia's commitment to offering feature-rich smartphones at an accessible price, making it a commendable value-for-money product in today's competitive market. Its Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G processor ensures swift 5G connectivity and efficient task handling. With a RAM capacity of 11GB (6GB physical RAM + 5GB Virtual RAM), it ensures smooth multitasking and seamless performance. This ample memory capacity allows users to effortlessly navigate through multiple applications without experiencing lags or slowdowns. The device's 50MP Triple AI camera system captures detailed and vibrant photos, delivering exceptional image quality typically found in higher-priced smartphones. Whether it's capturing stunning landscapes or intricate portraits, the camera system impresses, providing excellent value for photography enthusiasts. Moreover, the Nokia G42 5G houses a sizable 5000mAh battery, ensuring prolonged usage without frequent recharges, a considerable advantage for users who prioritise lasting battery life.

Best overall product

The Apple iPhone 13 stands out as the best overall product among phones under 60,000, with a suite of exceptional features that redefine the mobile experience. At its core lies a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with True Tone technology, delivering vivid colours and crisp details. The iPhone 13 is a beast in capturing photos and videos, thanks to its advanced dual-camera system comprising 12MP Wide and Ultra-Wide lenses. The iPhone 13's photography capabilities further shine with its dual 12MP cameras and 4K Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 30 fps, producing lifelike portraits and exceptional video quality. Fuelling this technological marvel is the powerful A15 Bionic chip, ensuring lightning-fast performance, seamless multitasking, and an overall smooth user experience. Its all-glass and surgical-grade stainless steel design provides water and dust resistance with an IP68 rating, ensuring device longevity. With its top-tier display quality, unmatched camera capabilities, exceptional performance, durability, storage, and impressive battery life, the Apple iPhone 13 emerges as the epitome of a high-end smartphone under 60,000, offering an unparalleled mobile experience.

How to find the Best Product?

When seeking the best phones under 60,000, it's crucial to look for phones that align with your specific preferences and needs. Start by defining your priorities. Are you inclined towards exceptional camera capabilities, a robust display, high-performance features, or extended battery life? Understanding your primary requirements will serve as a guiding principle in your search. Conduct thorough research to explore various smartphones available within your budget. Check out the specifications of different models from reputed brands known for their innovation and reliability in the market. Compare various options, such as RAM, processor efficiency, camera versatility, display quality, battery longevity, and storage capacity. Reading expert reviews and user feedback can provide valuable insights into the real-world performance of these devices. Consider the brand's reputation. Established brands often offer quality products and excellent customer service, warranties, and consistent software updates, ensuring a reliable user experience. Choose the device that best aligns with your specific needs, offers the features you prioritise, and fits comfortably within your budget.