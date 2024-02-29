Best laptop under Rs. 30000: 10 Affordable options for you

Check out the most study-friendly, affordable laptops under 30000 that are perfect for students, professionals, and casual users alike. In today's fast-paced digital world, owning a reliable laptop is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Whether you're attending online classes, managing business tasks, or indulging in light entertainment, a good laptop can significantly enhance your daily productivity and learning experience. However, finding a quality laptop that doesn't break the bank can be a daunting task. This is where our meticulously curated list of the 10 best laptops under 30000 comes into play. We understand that balancing cost with performance is key, especially when you are on a tight budget. Our selections cater to a wide range of needs, from powerful processors suitable for multitasking to energy-efficient models ideal for prolonged use. Every laptop featured in this list has been chosen for its combination of functionality, durability, and affordability. For students, a laptop under ₹30000 is an excellent investment. These devices are typically equipped with sufficient processing power to handle academic software, research activities, and virtual learning platforms. Additionally, they are portable and often have long battery life, making them ideal for studying on the go. Professionals working from home or in small businesses will also find these laptops incredibly useful. They offer the necessary computing power to manage most office tasks, like handling spreadsheets, presentations, and video conferencing, without the high cost associated with more advanced models. Casual users looking for a device for everyday use, like browsing the internet, streaming movies, or social networking, will be pleasantly surprised by the performance these laptops offer. Despite their affordable price tag, they don't compromise on essential features like screen quality, sound, and build. As you dive into our list of the best laptops under 30000, you'll find a range of options from trusted brands, each with its unique strengths. Whether you prioritize a large screen, a speedy processor, or a lightweight design, there's something here for everyone. So, let's embark on this journey to discover the ideal laptop that meets your needs and fits your budget. Products included in this article 19% OFF HP Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Intel UHD Graphics,1.49Kg), 14a-ca0506TU (389) 20% OFF ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS (1,329) 34% OFF HP 255 G8 Notebook PC,AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) Anti-Glare HD Laptop/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Numeric Keypad/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/1.74 Kgs 689T4PA (107) 16% OFF HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), HD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers, BrightView Display (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.65 kg), fq3071TU (184) 29% OFF Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/256GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6005EIN (2) Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) A315-24P (39.6 cm) 15.6 Inch Full HD Display (36) 30% OFF Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN (217) 50% OFF Chuwi CoreBook X Laptop 14'', Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Laptop, 1920x1200 FHD Display, Up to 3.4Ghz | WiFi 6 | Backlit Keyboard | Webcam | BT5.1 | Type-C (166) 30% OFF Acer Extensa 15 Laptop Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display (60) 58% OFF Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3050U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg),82FJ00BDIH / 82FJ00BEIH (30)

1. HP Chromebook X360 Intel Celeron N4120 14 inch(35.6 cm) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen, 2-in-1 Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome OS/Intel UHD Graphics,1.49Kg), 14a-ca0506TU

The HP Chromebook X360 14a-ca0506TU is a versatile and portable 2-in-1 laptop, ideal for users on the go. It features a 14-inch micro-edge touchscreen display that offers intuitive navigation and vibrant visuals. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4120 processor and 4GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The 64GB eMMC storage provides sufficient space for essential files, while the Chrome OS ensures fast boot times and smooth performance. Its Intel UHD Graphics card supports basic multimedia activities. Weighing just 1.49kg, it's perfect for mobility, and the sleek design adds to its appeal.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4120

Display: 14-inch Micro-Edge, Touchscreen

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC

Operating System: Chrome OS

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Weight: 1.49 Kg

Pros Cons Versatile 2-in-1 design with a touchscreen display Limited storage capacity with 64GB eMMC Lightweight and portable at 1.49 Kg Chrome OS might not suit all users Efficient Intel Celeron N4120 processor Not suitable for heavy multitasking or gaming Good battery life Limited offline functionality

2. ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 15, Intel Celeron N4020, 15.6" (39.62 cms) HD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.8 kg), X515MA-BR024WS

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop that combines performance with style. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 8GB RAM, it ensures smooth multitasking. The 15.6-inch HD display provides clear and crisp visuals, enhancing your viewing experience. It boasts a large 512GB SSD for ample storage and quick data access. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's ready for all your productivity needs. The fingerprint sensor adds an extra layer of security. At 1.8kg and finished in an elegant silver, it's both practical and stylish for everyday use.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Display: 15.6-inch HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Software: Office 2021

Features: Fingerprint Sensor

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Pros Cons Large 15.6-inch HD display Entry-level processor may struggle with intensive tasks Ample storage with 512GB SSD HD display, not Full HD Comes with Windows 11 and Office 2021 Basic integrated graphics Fingerprint sensor for added security Not the most powerful in terms of CPU

3. HP 255 G8 Notebook PC,AMD Ryzen 3 3250U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) Anti-Glare HD Laptop/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Numeric Keypad/AMD Radeon Graphics/Win 11/1.74 Kgs 689T4PA

The HP 255 G8 Notebook PC is a robust and efficient laptop designed for professionals and students alike. It features a 15.6-inch anti-glare HD display, offering comfortable viewing for extended periods. Under the hood, the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor and 8GB RAM deliver reliable performance. The 512GB SSD provides plenty of storage with fast access to files. The AMD Radeon Graphics card ensures smooth handling of light graphical tasks. With Windows 11 pre-installed and a numeric keypad, it enhances productivity. Weighing 1.74kg, it's relatively portable, making it a good choice for daily commuting.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 3250U

Display: 15.6-inch Anti-Glare HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Features: Numeric Keypad

Weight: 1.74 Kg

Pros Cons Robust AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor Basic AMD Radeon Graphics Sizable 512GB SSD storage The anti-glare HD screen is not Full HD Pre-installed with Windows 11 Slightly heavier at 1.74 Kg Numeric keypad for easier data entry May not handle graphically intensive tasks well

4. HP Laptop 15s, Intel Celeron, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), HD, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, Thin & Light, Dual Speakers, BrightView Display (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.65 kg), fq3071TU

The HP Laptop 15s fq3071TU is a sleek and efficient companion for everyday computing. It features a 15.6-inch HD BrightView display that renders vibrant colors and clear images, perfect for both work and entertainment. Powered by an Intel Celeron processor and equipped with 8GB DDR4 RAM, it smoothly handles day-to-day tasks. The generous 512GB SSD offers ample storage space with quick boot-ups and load times. Intel UHD Graphics provide decent graphical performance. The thin, light design, weighing just 1.65 kg, along with dual speakers, enhances its portability and multimedia experience. Pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021, it's ready out of the box.

Processor: Intel Celeron

Display: 15.6-inch HD BrightView

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Software: MS Office 2021

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Weight: 1.65 Kg

Pros Cons 15.6-inch HD BrightView display Intel Celeron processor is basic Ample 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage Integrated graphics only Lightweight and thin design Not suited for demanding gaming or professional software

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14" HD Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB/256GB SDD/Windows 11 Home/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6005EIN

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 82V6005EIN is a compact and lightweight laptop, ideal for users seeking portability and efficiency. This thin and light laptop features a 14-inch HD display, delivering bright and clear visuals. Powered by an Intel Core Celeron N4020 processor and 8GB RAM, it offers smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 256GB SSD provides sufficient storage while ensuring fast system response. Running on Windows 11 Home, it caters to both productivity and entertainment needs. Weighing just 1.3kg and finished in a stylish Cloud Grey, it's perfect for students and professionals who are always on the move.

Processor: Intel Core Celeron N4020

Display: 14-inch HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 1 Year

Weight: 1.3 Kg

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable at 1.3 Kg 14-inch screen might be small for some users Decent 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage Basic Intel Celeron N4020 processor Windows 11 Home included Not ideal for heavy multitasking Stylish Cloud Grey finish Limited upgradeability

6. Acer Aspire 3 Laptop AMD Ryzen™ 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) A315-24P (39.6 cm) 15.6 Inch Full HD Display

The Acer Aspire 3 is a robust laptop designed for users who need a balance of performance and practicality. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, providing sharp and immersive visuals. At its core, the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, delivers efficient multitasking capabilities. The 512GB SSD offers substantial storage with quick access to files and applications. Running on Windows 11 Home, it provides a user-friendly interface and the latest features. Its sleek design and weight of 1.7 kg make it easily portable, while the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics handle everyday graphical tasks effectively.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Weight: 1.7 Kg

Pros Cons Strong AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor No dedicated graphics card 15.6-inch Full HD display for clear visuals Standard design, nothing standout Sizable 512GB SSD for storage May not handle heavy gaming well Windows 11 Home for modern user experience Weight of 1.7 Kg is moderately heavy

7. Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6" (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN

The Lenovo V15 82QYA00MIN stands out as a functional and stylish choice for professionals and students. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare display with 1920x1080 resolution, it ensures comfortable viewing with sharp details. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor and 8GB RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks. The 256GB SSD offers ample storage with quick data access. Its Windows 11 Home operating system enhances usability with the latest features. The laptop's thin, light design, weighing only 1.7 kg, makes it highly portable. Additionally, its black chassis offers a sleek, professional look, suitable for both office and academic environments.

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare

Brightness: 250 Nits

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Warranty: 1 Year Onsite

Weight: 1.7 Kg

Pros Cons FHD 1920x1080 Antiglare display Basic Intel Celeron N4500 processor Good storage with 256GB SSD Not suitable for graphics-intensive tasks Lightweight at 1.7 Kg Limited to 8GB RAM Windows 11 Home and 1-year onsite warranty Basic integrated graphics

8. Chuwi CoreBook X Laptop 14'', Intel Core i3-1005G1, 8GB RAM 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Laptop, 1920x1200 FHD Display, Up to 3.4Ghz | WiFi 6 | Backlit Keyboard | Webcam | BT5.1 | Type-C

The Chuwi CoreBook X is a versatile laptop that balances performance with affordability. It boasts a 14-inch FHD display with a 1920x1200 resolution, providing crisp and vibrant visuals. Under the hood, the Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor and 8GB RAM facilitate efficient multitasking and smooth operation. The 512GB SSD ensures ample storage space with fast load times. It runs on Windows 11, offering a contemporary and user-friendly interface. Key features include a backlit keyboard, a webcam, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port, making it well-suited for both work and casual use. Its sleek design and comprehensive connectivity options make it a smart choice for budget-conscious users.

Processor: Intel Core i3-1005G1

Display: 14-inch FHD (1920x1200)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Features: Backlit Keyboard, Webcam, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C

Weight: Not specified

Pros Cons Full HD 14-inch display with high resolution Intel Core i3 might not suit heavy users Large 512GB SSD storage Limited brand recognition and network Backlit keyboard, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight not specified, might be on the heavier side Windows 11 pre-installed May not have robust after-sales support

9. Acer Extensa 15 Laptop Intel Core i3 N305 8 core Processor (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Win11 Home/MS Office Home and Student/Intel UHD Graphics/1.7 KG/Silver) EX215-33 FHD Display

The Acer Extensa 15 EX215-33 is designed for users seeking a reliable and affordable laptop. It features an 8-core Intel Core i3 N305 processor and 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for standard computing tasks. The 256GB SSD provides adequate storage while enhancing the overall system speed. Its 15.6-inch FHD display offers clear and sharp visuals, suitable for both work and entertainment. Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office Home and Student, it's ready for immediate use. The laptop's slim profile and weight of 1.7 kg make it easily portable. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics and a silver finish add to its appeal, making it a practical choice for everyday use.

Processor: Intel Core i3 N305 8 core

Display: 15.6-inch FHD

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Software: MS Office Home and Student

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Weight: 1.7 Kg

Pros Cons 8-core Intel Core i3 processor Integrated graphics may not suffice for heavy tasks FHD 15.6-inch display Limited to 8GB RAM Comes with Windows 11 and MS Office Home and Student Basic design 256GB SSD for faster data access May not be ideal for gaming

10. Lenovo E41-55 AMD 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (AMD Athlon A3050U/4GB RAM/256GB SSD/DOS/Integrated AMD Graphics/Grey/1 Year Onsite/1.59 kg),82FJ00BDIH / 82FJ00BEIH

The Lenovo E41-55 is a thoughtfully designed laptop that caters to both educational and professional needs. It features a 14-inch HD Antiglare display with 220 nits brightness, providing comfortable viewing for extended periods. Powered by an AMD Athlon A3050U processor with 4GB RAM, it offers adequate performance for basic computing tasks. The 256GB SSD ensures quicker boot times and efficient file access. Although it comes with DOS, it allows flexibility for users to install their preferred operating systems. The integrated AMD Graphics handle routine graphical tasks effectively. Weighing just 1.59 kg, it's lightweight and easy to carry around. Its grey finish gives it a professional look, and the 1-year onsite warranty adds to its reliability, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Processor: AMD Athlon A3050U

Display: 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Operating System: DOS

Graphics: Integrated AMD Graphics

Warranty: 1 Year Onsite

Weight: 1.59 Kg

Pros Cons AMD Athlon A3050U processor suitable for basic tasks Only 4GB RAM which might limit performance Lightweight and portable at 1.59 Kg DOS operating system requires additional setup 256GB SSD provides good storage and speed Integrated AMD Graphics not suitable for intensive tasks 14-inch HD Antiglare display is easy on the eyes Lower nits brightness, not ideal in very bright environments

Laptop Model Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HP Chromebook X360 14a-ca0506TU 14-inch Micro-Edge, Touchscreen Display Intel Celeron N4120 Processor Chrome OS ASUS Vivobook 15 X515MA-BR024WS 15.6-inch HD Display Intel Celeron N4020 Processor 512GB SSD Storage HP 255 G8 Notebook PC 689T4PA AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor 15.6-inch Anti-Glare HD Display 512GB SSD Storage HP Laptop 15s fq3071TU 15.6-inch HD BrightView Display Intel Celeron Processor 512GB SSD Storage Lenovo IdeaPad 1 82V6005EIN 14-inch HD Display Intel Core Celeron N4020 Processor 256GB SSD Storage Acer Aspire 3 with AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor 15.6-inch Full HD Display 512GB SSD Storage Lenovo V15 82QYA00MIN 15.6-inch FHD Antiglare Display Intel Celeron N4500 Processor 256GB SSD Storage Chuwi CoreBook X 14-inch FHD Display Intel Core i3-1005G1 Processor 512GB SSD Storage Acer Extensa 15 EX215-33 8-core Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6-inch FHD Display 256GB SSD Storage Lenovo E41-55 82FJ00BDIH / 82FJ00BEIH AMD Athlon A3050U Processor 14-inch HD 220 Nits Antiglare Display 256GB SSD Storage

Best overall product

The HP 255 G8 Notebook PC, equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, is arguably the best overall product among the listed laptops. This laptop is tailored for users who seek a blend of efficiency, functionality, and durability. The robust AMD Ryzen processor ensures reliable performance, aptly supporting various tasks from document editing to light graphic work. The 15.6-inch Anti-Glare HD display is another standout feature, offering comfortable viewing for prolonged work sessions, which is essential for professionals and students alike. The generous 512GB SSD storage enhances the overall user experience with quick boot times and ample space for a plethora of files and applications. The pre-installed Windows 11 operating system adds to its modern appeal. The HP 255 G8's combination of performance, storage, and user-friendly features, along with its sturdy build quality, positions it as the best overall product for a wide range of users.

Best Value for Money Product

The Acer Aspire 3, powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Quad-Core Processor, stands out as the best value for money product in this selection. This laptop offers a perfect blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals on a budget. Its key strength lies in the powerful AMD processor, which is capable of handling everyday tasks with ease, from web browsing to moderate multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD display is a significant feature at this price point, offering clear and vibrant visuals for both work and entertainment. Additionally, the sizable 512GB SSD storage is a notable advantage, providing ample space and faster data access, which is typically found in more expensive models. The combination of these features, along with the Windows 11 Home operating system, makes the Acer Aspire 3 an excellent choice for those seeking solid performance without a hefty price tag.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 30000??

Finding the best laptop under ₹30000 requires careful consideration of several factors to ensure you get the most value for your money. Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Processor Performance: The CPU is the heart of the laptop. Look for processors like Intel's Pentium, Celeron, or Core i3, or AMD's Ryzen 3. These offer decent performance for everyday tasks like browsing, office work, and media consumption.

RAM and Storage: Aim for at least 4GB of RAM; however, 8GB is preferable for smoother multitasking. For storage, a 256GB SSD is ideal for faster boot times and overall performance, but a 1TB HDD can offer more space if you have lots of files.

Display Quality: A good display enhances the user experience. Look for a laptop with at least a 720p (HD) resolution. A 1080p (Full HD) display is a bonus but might be rare at this price point.

Build Quality and Design: While high-end materials are unlikely in this budget, look for a laptop that feels sturdy. A lightweight and slim design can be beneficial if you need to carry it around often.

Battery Life: Battery life is crucial, especially if you're frequently on the move. Look for laptops that offer at least 4-6 hours of battery life under normal usage.

Operating System: Most laptops in this range come with Windows 10 or 11. Some might be in S mode, which restricts software installation to the Microsoft Store. Check if the laptop allows an exit from S mode if you need more flexibility.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the laptop has adequate ports for your needs, like USB, HDMI, and an SD card slot. Also, consider Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities for wireless connectivity.

Brand and Warranty: Choose reputable brands as they generally offer better after-sales support and reliability. Check the warranty period and what it covers.

User Reviews and Ratings: Always read user reviews and ratings. They provide real-world insights into the laptop's performance, build quality, and any potential issues.

Purpose of Use: Tailor your choice based on your primary use. If it's for basic tasks, you don't need high specs. For more intensive tasks like coding or light photo editing, prioritize processor and RAM. By considering these factors, you can find a laptop under 30000 that best suits your needs and provides a balance between performance, durability, and value.