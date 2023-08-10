Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for August 10: 2.7 update is live! Check new content

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 10: After weeks of anticipation, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 2.7 update is finally live and it brings a ton of new content. The highlight of this update is the Dragonball Super collaboration that has introduced Dragonball-themed content in the game. Along with new game modes, and weapons, the 2.7 update also brings gameplay enhancements and bug fixes. Check out everything that's new in the BGMI 2.7 update.

BGMI 2.7 update: Details

As part of the Dragonball Super collaboration, players can try out the new Dragon Ball Super-Themed mode where they need to collect 7 dragonballs and even summon the magical Shenron dragon to gain mystical power. Moreover, the update also brings a new standalone mode called Battle Royale: Dragon Ball Super, featuring an all-new map, and players can play as their favorite Dragonball characters!

Other features of this update include a new tropical map, an Ace 32 assault rifle, a bike, and more. The new A1 Royal Pass has also been introduced that gives players access to items such as Specter Slayer Set, Tangerine Drake Set, and more.

Krafton, the developer ofBGMI, is also holding a podcast with gamers to discuss the various aspects of this update. On Instagram, BGMI's official account posted, “The most awaited update is coming your way! Check out the top updates in this patch with your favorite gamers!”

So, check out the BGMI 2.7 update now!

BGMI Redeem codes for August 10

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for August 10.

  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • RNUZBZ9QQ
  • SD16Z66XHH
  • R89FPLM9S
  • S78FTU2XJ
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U
  • UKUZBZGWF
  • BMTCZBZMFS

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 10 Aug, 07:46 IST
