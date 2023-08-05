BGMI Redeem Codes for August 5: Free outfits, vehicle skins, emotes and more can be grabbed today

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 5: To master your tactics in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), you need to take care of several aspects – from landing on a perfect map with high-rewarding zones, effective communication with the team to acquiring the right weapon according to needs. Each perfect step ensures triumph in every battle. But what else is crucial is to keep inventories intact and to enjoy your game whenever you can? Freebies, that is what.

Krafton's BGMI offers a chance to players to nab exciting freebies almost on a daily basis. This comes in the form of redeem codes. These provide players access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more for free.

If you want these freebies to level up your game, we're here to assist you in obtaining them. However, it's crucial to keep in mind that these codes have limited validity periods, so it's important to act fast to take advantage of the benefits they offer. Here, you can find the BGMI codes, but make sure to refer to the step-by-step guide for unlocking these freebies without any errors. Enjoy the battle!

BGMI redeem codes for August 5

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

BGMI Redeem Codes for August 5: Earn free rewards

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!