BGMI Redeem Codes for July 1: Splendid free rewards await you today

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 1: It's the weekend and that means bringing your friends together and playing a long session of BGMI. You can improve your strategy, show off your skills, and grind some wins to push your rankings. But what if we told you that you could do all of that while looking good and impressing your friends with premium items that they cannot get their hands on? No, we are not kidding. All you need to do is to use these redeem codes and grab these cool rewards. This way you do not have to spend your money to get stunning outfits, weapons, vehicles, and more. Check out how to do so.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 1

If you're interested in getting more BGMI in-game rewards for free, you can take advantage of the redeem codes that are issued for the game. BGMI offers Redeem Codes on a regular basis to its players to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and many more. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY–COM – Free rename card

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 1: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!