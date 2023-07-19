Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 19: India’s biggest BGMI tournament to begin soon!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 19: India’s biggest BGMI tournament to begin soon!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 19: The hype is building up for India’s biggest BGMI tournament with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crores! You can also grab free cosmetic items in the game with BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 19: After the culmination of several Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournaments held by various e-sports companies, Krafton, the game's developer is gearing up for the first official BGMI tournament in the post-ban period. On its official social media handles, BGMI has announced the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023, with a prize pool of a whopping Rs. 2 crore! It will be the biggest BGMI tournament in India after the game's comeback and the country's elite teams are expected to take part.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2023: Details

The date for BGIS 2023 The Grind has been announced and it will begin tomorrow, July 20. Teams with a squad size of 4-5 players can register on BGMI's official website soon. For the unaware, The Grind is a battle between the invited teams where they can participate in matches before the BGIS 2023 begins. The teams are divided into groups, with the aim of fighting for the prize pool.

On its official Instagram handle, BGMI wrote, “The stage is set for India's biggest grassroot esports event! BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 is finally here. With a prize pool of INR 2,00,00,000 up for grabs, the competition is about to get fierce.”

However, the details about the format of the BGIS 2023 tournament as yet unknown.

Moving on to BGMI redeem codes, you can get your hands on weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for July 19.

BGMI Redeem codes for July 19

  • FENKYU5ATPD
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ
  • VETREL2IMHX
  • ZADROT5QLHP
  • BOBR3IBMTO
  • SIWEST4YLXR
  • BDNKUPRMF4
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • KARZBZYTR
  • SD14G84FCC
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

