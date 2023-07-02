Home How To BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: Outfit, Gun Skin, Bumble Bee Set, more - get these amazing rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: Outfit, Gun Skin, Bumble Bee Set, more - get these amazing rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: You have a chance to win exciting rewards with BGMI redeem codes. Find the step-by-step guide below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 02 2023, 07:40 IST
BGMI is Finally Coming Back! | Krafton confirms BGMI’s comeback but with a catch | Tech Primer
Hindustan Time Tech
In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.
BGMI
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2 are now live! Know what you can get to boost your game. (BGMI YouTube)
BGMI
Watch Video
BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2 are now live! Know what you can get to boost your game. (BGMI YouTube)

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: As soon as BGMI made its comeback in India after a strict ban of 10 months by the Indian Government, its popularity has risen again and it is giving a stiff fight to other battle-royale games. Although, it came back with certain modifications, but the excitement is the same for the BGMI fans. To maintain this excitement and keep players interested, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers Royale Pass, a subscription service to get access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more. However, these can only be purchased by paying.

However, thanks to BGMI redeem codes offer access to a plethora of interesting rewards for free. From weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, or UC (Unknown Cash) to a lot more – redeem codes hold some surprising items for you. If you are interested to nab these freebies and boost your game, then we are here to guide you to get them now.

BGMI Redeem code today, July 2

Before redeeming the BGMI codes, it must be noted that these redeem codes have an expiry date, which means you need to hurry and nab them to avail benefits. The Codes are right after this but make sure to check the step-by-step guide to unlock these benefits.

  • JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan
  • VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
  • MIDASBUY–COM – Free rename card
  • LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
  • TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
  • BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
  • ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
  • ZADROT5QLHP – Stealth Brigade Set
  • KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
  • SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin
  • RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit
  • TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
  • SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • R89FPLM9S- Free Companion
  • SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
  • 5FG10D33- Falcon
  • 5FG10D33- Outfit
  • BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
  • S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)
  • UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: Earn free rewards

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Jul, 07:30 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets