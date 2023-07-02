BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: Outfit, Gun Skin, Bumble Bee Set, more - get these amazing rewards

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: As soon as BGMI made its comeback in India after a strict ban of 10 months by the Indian Government, its popularity has risen again and it is giving a stiff fight to other battle-royale games. Although, it came back with certain modifications, but the excitement is the same for the BGMI fans. To maintain this excitement and keep players interested, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers Royale Pass, a subscription service to get access to exclusive rewards and in-game items such as costumes, weapons, emotes, and more. However, these can only be purchased by paying.

However, thanks to BGMI redeem codes offer access to a plethora of interesting rewards for free. From weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, or UC (Unknown Cash) to a lot more – redeem codes hold some surprising items for you. If you are interested to nab these freebies and boost your game, then we are here to guide you to get them now.

BGMI Redeem code today, July 2

Before redeeming the BGMI codes, it must be noted that these redeem codes have an expiry date, which means you need to hurry and nab them to avail benefits. The Codes are right after this but make sure to check the step-by-step guide to unlock these benefits.

JJCZCDZJ9U- Golden Pan

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

MIDASBUY–COM – Free rename card

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

SD14G84FCC- AKM Skin

RNUZBZ9QQ- Outfit

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

SD16Z66XHH- SCAR-L Gun Skin

R89FPLM9S- Free Companion

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

5FG10D33- Falcon

5FG10D33- Outfit

BMTCZBZMFS- Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)

S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

PGHZDBTFZ95U- M416 Skin ( First 5000 users)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 2: Earn free rewards

Step 1 - You will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.to earn the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes.

Step 2 - Following this, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3 - Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4 - It's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!