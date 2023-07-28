BGMI Redeem Codes for July 28: Win Stained Soul M416 Skin this way!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 28: In Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the primary objective is to engage in battle and survive till the last to become the winner. While you can achieve that by simply grinding in the game, having special weapons, grenades, and other in-game items boosts your chances of becoming the winner and achieving the ‘Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. You can find most of these in the game itself with airdrops that contain rare equipment that can give you an edge on the battlefield.

However, you can also grab additional items through the in-game store and events. One such reward that you can grab right now is the Stained Soul M416 Skin. While the skin does not offer any additional advantages, it can help make your character unique by spicing it up, so that you can kill your enemies in style!

Announcing the availability of the Stained Soul M416 Skin, Krafton, BGMI's developer wrote on Instagram, “We've got a special package just for you! Check out the events and grab the chance to win this super awesome item!”

You can win this gun skin through the Login & Win: M416 Edition event where you need to consistently login for 15 days. Do note that the event ends on August 9 so you must start logging in now to win the Stained Soul M416 Skin!

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 28

You can grab in-game items such as skins, weapon skins, costumes, and more, to give your character a cosmetic upgrade. Do note that these redeem codes are only valid for a limited time so you should grab them as soon as possible.

TQIZBZ76F

SD16Z66XHH

BOBR3IBMT

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

GPHZDBTFZM24U

PGHZDBTFZ95U

GPHZDBTFZM24U

KARZBZYTR

S78FTU2XJ

GPHZDBTFZM24U

RNUZBZ9QQ

PGHZDBTFZ95U

BGMI Redeem Codes for July 28: How to grab free rewards

Step 1:

To claim the freebies and redeemBGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2:

After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3:

Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4:

And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!