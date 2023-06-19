BGMI redeem codes for June 19: Exciting rewards await today! Grab them quickly using this method

Finally, after waiting for a long time, the new update of BGMI is nesrly here. A lot of gamers are excited to find out what new modes and features will be added in this update. So, without wasting any more time, let's take a look at some of the changes!

The new BGMI update will be released soon, and it will bring many new features and modes. One of the new modes is called "Smart Mode," which makes editing easy and fast. Another mode is "My Notes," where you can easily keep track of your projects and notes. Other new features include the ability to support project files up to GB in size! So, be sure to download the update as soon as possible to enjoy the latest and greatest features and modes. Additionally, you can partake in tournaments and have the opportunity to win exciting prizes.

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 18

If you want to receive additional free in-game rewards in BGMI, you can use redeem codes that are provided for the game. BGMI regularly offers redeem codes to players, granting access to thrilling rewards and freebies like weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and much more.

It's important to remember that these redeem codes have a limited validity period, so it's advisable to grab them as soon as you can.

Check the codes below:

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

BGMI Redeem Codes for June 18: How to grab free rewards

Step 1: To claim the freebies and redeem BGMI free codes, you will need to first visit the game's official website - https://www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Step 2: After that, you will need to enter your Character ID, Redemption Code from the mentioned list, and the Verification Code in the marked fields.

Step 3: Tap on Redeem and it will ask you to verify all the details. Click on the OK button to confirm the BGMI redemption code and claim the rewards.

Step 4: And it's done! The process of the BGMI Redemption code is successful. You will get your freebies soon! Keep playing, and keep winning!