BGMI Redeem Codes for September 1: Zombie Mode to be introduced in 2.8 Update

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 1: The new BGMI 2.8 Update will come with a Zombie Mode. Check out what we know so far and get your hands on exciting freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 01 2023, 06:07 IST
BGMI
Take advantage of in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes. Know how. (BGMI)
BGMI
Take advantage of in-game freebies with BGMI redeem codes. Know how. (BGMI)

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 1: Battleground Mobile India is set to release its new 2.8 update. The exact date of the launch has not yet been released by the company. However, many leaks and rumours suggest new themes and rewards for the upcoming update. Recently BGMI, released a trailer about the updates and fans are going bonkers with the little sneak peek of the Zombie Mode. Check out more about the theme here.

BGMI Zombie Mode

One of the most played Battle royal games BGMI will soon announce details about its upcoming 2.8 update. Recently, BGMI shared a teaser on its X (Formerly Twitter) handle which said “Virus leak, Zombies are coming back”. Fans assume that the game is bringing back its Zombie mode. The game has brought the mode several times before which allowed players to kill the zombies and earn rewards as part of the loot.

In the Zombie mode player has to fight several zombies to successfully move forward in the game and survive till the end battle. Now, with the theme coming back, players might experience something this time that may come as more intense and fun.

Additionally, you can win weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits or UC, and other rewards without paying anything. Check out BGMI redeem codes for September 1

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 1

  • BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
  • TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
  • 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
  • TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Companion
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
  • TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
  • SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.

First Published Date: 01 Sep, 06:06 IST
