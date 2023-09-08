BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8: Ancient Mummy crate is here!

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8: Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most liked game in India, despite having come back recently from a ban, which keeps the players hooked for hours. The game has various maps from long format to short maps. The game has been going through various changes recently. First, we heard about Hardik Pandya's voice being integrated into the game and Ranveer Singh was announced as a brand ambassador of BGMI India. With these changes, the game has now rolled out a new Ancient Mummy Set Crate which brings exciting in-game rewards. Of course, the game will have to do much more as the competition is heating up with Garena Free Fire also coming back soon from a long ban period.

BGMI's Instagram handle has posted a short video of the Mummy crate which has made the player very excited. The post said, “Ancient Power Crate is here! First open at just 18 UC! Grab the epic emote and sets today!” As mentioned, the crate will cost 18 UC (in-game currency). But if you want to win rewards such as gun skins, outfits, weapons, vehicles and more for free then use the below-mentioned BGMI redeem code to grab various new in-game rewards.

Note that these redemption codes will be available for only 12 hours so grab them as soon as possible. Check out the BGMI redeem code for September 8 below.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8

BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!

TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin

5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin

KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit

JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan

UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks

TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S – Companion

BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece

5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free

TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin

How to grab BGMI redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.

Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.

Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.