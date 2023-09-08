BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8: Ancient Mummy crate is here!
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8: Check out what the new Ancient crate has in store for players. Also, take advantage of freebies with BGMI redeem codes.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8: Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the most liked game in India, despite having come back recently from a ban, which keeps the players hooked for hours. The game has various maps from long format to short maps. The game has been going through various changes recently. First, we heard about Hardik Pandya's voice being integrated into the game and Ranveer Singh was announced as a brand ambassador of BGMI India. With these changes, the game has now rolled out a new Ancient Mummy Set Crate which brings exciting in-game rewards. Of course, the game will have to do much more as the competition is heating up with Garena Free Fire also coming back soon from a long ban period.
BGMI's Instagram handle has posted a short video of the Mummy crate which has made the player very excited. The post said, “Ancient Power Crate is here! First open at just 18 UC! Grab the epic emote and sets today!” As mentioned, the crate will cost 18 UC (in-game currency). But if you want to win rewards such as gun skins, outfits, weapons, vehicles and more for free then use the below-mentioned BGMI redeem code to grab various new in-game rewards.
Note that these redemption codes will be available for only 12 hours so grab them as soon as possible. Check out the BGMI redeem code for September 8 below.
BGMI Redeem Codes for September 8
- BTOQZHZ8CQ – New!
- TQIZBZ76F – Vehicle Skin
- 5FG10D33 – Falcon and Free Emotes
- GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Skin
- KARZBZYTR – Free Outfit
- JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan
- UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks
- TIFZBHZK4A – Free Outfit
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
- PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin
- R89FPLM9S – Companion
- BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
- 5FG10D33 – Outfit for Free
- TQIZBz76F – 3 Free Motorcycle
- BMTFZBZQNC – Free Drifter Set
- SD14G84FCC – Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
- RNUZBZ9QQ – AKM Glacier Skin
How to grab BGMI redeem codes
Step 1: Go to the official BGMI website and enter your BGMI character ID.
Step 2: Next, paste the redemption code for the in-game reward in the space provided.
Step 3: Enter the captcha/verification code as shown on the screen and click on submit.
Step 4: Once done, the redeemable prizes can be collected through the in-game mail.
