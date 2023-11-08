Icon
BGMI tips: Beginners guide to improve gameplay and become a pro

If you have just started playing BGMI, then check out this beginner's guide to ace the gameplay and become a pro player.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 08:29 IST
BGMI beginners tips to become a pro and maintain a good winning score. (BGMI)
Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game that allows you to interact with your friends and immerse them in a thrilling Battle Royale world. It is a gaming arena that offers players intense matches, rewards, events, crates, and much more to keep them glued to their devices. Recently, BGMI has started creating its base after the ban, and now, it is attracting various new gamers. If you are also someone who is new to BGMI and want to play like a pro then check out the below tips and master the BGMI gameplay.

BGMI beginner's guide

  • The first and foremost thing a player should evaluate is a landing location along with a speedy landing. Once the location is decided, improve skills for landing with speed. The early landing will allow you to collect supplies quickly before your enemies do who have landed at the same location as you.
  • As you are new to the game, try experimenting with different sensitivity settings. For beginners, practising on the default setting would work, however, playing different settings would help you understand in what way you play better. Furthermore, enables extra settings such as peeking, using a gyroscope, and more.

  • BGMI setup is solely based on strategic gameplay, therefore, plan your moves ahead of time so you do not run into places filled with enemies.
  • If you are playing in a squad, then make sure to stick together as a team and avoid being a lone warrior as this could get you killed early on. Play together and strategise your moves with a plan.
  • Lastly, make sure to practice as no game can be mastered without practising and getting acquainted with the maps, sensitivity, weapons, and more. Try playing the training ground matches to improve your gaming skills.

Also, get a chance to win amazing freebies by redeeming the BGMI codes. To claim your in-game rewards, simply visit the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, and paste the redemption code.

