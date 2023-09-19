Icon
BGMI tips for today: How to target the enemy in an ambush

Do you want to play BGMI like a pro and win the chicken dinner with respect? Then know how to ambush enemies with a smart squad strategy. Also, check how to redeem BGMI codes for freebies.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 07:02 IST
Become a BGMI pro player with these amazing ambush strategies. (BGMI)
Become a BGMI pro player with these amazing ambush strategies.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is one of the recommended games when it comes to playing with squads. Playing with your team members is more fun and intense and four vs. four games are also the best way to improve your gameplay. BGMI squads in India bring a touch of joy with funny Indian catchphrases. To honour India's linguistic diversity, the game gave recognition to 22 different Indian languages, dubbing it "BGMI ki Boli." This “boli” is more interesting when you are in a very intense situation with multiple teams surrounding you. But how to deal with such a situation? Check the best ambush strategies and win a chicken dinner with ease. Also, know how to win freebies with BGMI redeem codes.

BGMI squad ambush tips

  • When you are surrounded by enemies, the best way to secure your winning is to frequently change position. Distribute your team members to different locations, and get close to the location where your enemies are hidden. Then spot and kill one by one to finish the entire team.
  • Utilize bomb grenades and smoke grenades to kill or divert enemies from your location. Using grenades against your enemy frequently will knock down a few players which can give your team an upper hand to ambush.
  • In BGMI, there is another way that pro teams ambush each other, which is by camping on the map's bridges. This ambush technique is used by various teams to get maximum kills. In this technique, players take cover and hide on the bridge. As soon as the enemy team passes the bridge, they start firing on their vehicle to cause damage. In most cases, some of the enemy team members get knocked out easily.
  • Players can also ambush in airdrop locations. Spot where the drop is coming and hide near the airdrop locations. Once any team tries to steal the drop, start firing from your hidden locations and aim at the enemy to get quick kills.

If you want free rewards and items, try your luck with BGMI redeem codes. In order to get BGMI redeem codes, go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code for the in-game reward.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 07:01 IST
