BGMI tips: How to survive at high-risk locations

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game that has various maps from long to short format ones. While players like to play long formats such as the Miramar map, Erangle is one of the most played maps. The one who plays BGMI on a regular basis might know inside out of the Erangle map. If you are someone who has just started playing and do not know much about the map and its hot zones then worry not. This guide will help you recognize top high-risk locations and how a player can survive during intense and thrilling fights. First, check out the high-risk zone of the Erangle map.

BGMI's top high-risk zones

School

Rozhok

Sosnova Military Base

Shelter

Novorepnoye

Prison

Pochinki

Tips to survive at high-risk location

When your squad plans to land at hot zones, make sure the landing is done by someone who can make you land quickly. Fighting at such locations requires a top-notch landing strategy so you can land first and pick up a weapon to fight.

Make sure you find a gun that works well for close range killings. Fighting in hot zones is mostly quick and unexpected, therefore, make sure you have a strong assault rifle to make quick kills.

In high risk locations, timing is everything, the faster you are the more powerful you get with supplies, guns, health kits, protective gear, etc. Loot quickly so you are ready to fight with any kind of enemy team.

Make sure you collect enough grenades as they come in handy when you are surrounded by a number of teams. Also, collect smoke grenades as well for situations where your teammate gets knocked out. With smoke grenades, you can quickly go and revive them without getting yourself killed.

Stay prone so your location is not disclosed. This will also help you understand where your enemies are through their footsteps shown on the map.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!