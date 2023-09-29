Icon
Home How To BGMI tips: How to survive at high-risk locations

BGMI tips: How to survive at high-risk locations

Dropping at high-risk locations to experience the thrill? Then, check out these useful tips that would help you survive a battle with multiple enemy teams.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 06:28 IST
Icon
BGMI
Know how to survive at high-risk BGMI locations. (BGMI)
BGMI
Know how to survive at high-risk BGMI locations. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is a game that has various maps from long to short format ones. While players like to play long formats such as the Miramar map, Erangle is one of the most played maps. The one who plays BGMI on a regular basis might know inside out of the Erangle map. If you are someone who has just started playing and do not know much about the map and its hot zones then worry not. This guide will help you recognize top high-risk locations and how a player can survive during intense and thrilling fights. First, check out the high-risk zone of the Erangle map.

BGMI's top high-risk zones

  • School
  • Rozhok
  • Sosnova Military Base
  • Shelter
  • Novorepnoye
  • Prison
  • Pochinki

Tips to survive at high-risk location

When your squad plans to land at hot zones, make sure the landing is done by someone who can make you land quickly. Fighting at such locations requires a top-notch landing strategy so you can land first and pick up a weapon to fight.

Make sure you find a gun that works well for close range killings. Fighting in hot zones is mostly quick and unexpected, therefore, make sure you have a strong assault rifle to make quick kills.

In high risk locations, timing is everything, the faster you are the more powerful you get with supplies, guns, health kits, protective gear, etc. Loot quickly so you are ready to fight with any kind of enemy team.

Make sure you collect enough grenades as they come in handy when you are surrounded by a number of teams. Also, collect smoke grenades as well for situations where your teammate gets knocked out. With smoke grenades, you can quickly go and revive them without getting yourself killed.

Stay prone so your location is not disclosed. This will also help you understand where your enemies are through their footsteps shown on the map.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 06:28 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox is now available on Meta Quest 3! Know how to get it
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd. received the notice for alleged non-payment of goods and services tax.
India Pursues Gaming, Insurance Firms Over Alleged Tax Evasion
iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon