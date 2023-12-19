BGMI guide: Know how to survive longer in a solo match and win the battle in style

BGMI guide: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has various formats of playing, giving players the advantage of playing the game as per their liking. In BGMI you can play a squad game, a duo game or a solo game based on your preference. While many prefer to play squad matches due to the added thrill and intensity of action, many players also like to play solo matches to judge their skills or to simply practice playing a strategic game. If you are someone who likes to play solo matches in BGMI, then we have curated a tactical guide to help you win. Check the BGMI guide for solo matches below.

BGMI guide for solo matches

Strategic landing : Find a landing location which does not involve many player choices, such as in Erangle, many players like to go to the school building, Docs, Novo, or Pochinki. Therefore, avoid high-risk locations to eliminate the risk of getting killed early in the game. Also, your landing location should be a place from where you can collect maximum loot.

: Find a landing location which does not involve many player choices, such as in Erangle, many players like to go to the school building, Docs, Novo, or Pochinki. Therefore, avoid high-risk locations to eliminate the risk of getting killed early in the game. Also, your landing location should be a place from where you can collect maximum loot. Weapon choice : Now, the first thing you must do after landing is find the weapon of your choice. Look for a gun with which you are most comfortable, for solo matches, one must keep an assault rifle as they will help you kill enemies quickly from close to medium ranges.

: Now, the first thing you must do after landing is find the weapon of your choice. Look for a gun with which you are most comfortable, for solo matches, one must keep an assault rifle as they will help you kill enemies quickly from close to medium ranges. Cover and camping : In solo matches, the best thing you can do is to camp in a known location where enemies are expected to come. Take the right cover so your location is not disclosed to the enemy. Then, hide and wait for the enemy to come to you. While camping, make sure to avoid movements or any kind of noise which could get you in trouble.

: In solo matches, the best thing you can do is to camp in a known location where enemies are expected to come. Take the right cover so your location is not disclosed to the enemy. Then, hide and wait for the enemy to come to you. While camping, make sure to avoid movements or any kind of noise which could get you in trouble. Map awareness : Stay aware of the gaming zone which is your white circle and keep changing your locations so you always stay inside of the safe zone. Keeping an eye on the map could help you understand how the zones work in BGMI and with time and practice you will be able to predict the end zones.

: Stay aware of the gaming zone which is your white circle and keep changing your locations so you always stay inside of the safe zone. Keeping an eye on the map could help you understand how the zones work in BGMI and with time and practice you will be able to predict the end zones. Lastly, stay attentive to your surroundings and keep enough supplies so you do not have to make end-moment loot. Now, that you are playing solo matches, you can not borrow supplies for them, therefore, you will have to be your own helper.

Also read: BGMI tips: How to master accurate hip-fire shooting to knock down enemy quickly

These were some of the tips to win the solo match with tactical movements and smart gameplay. Solo matches are equally intense as squad matches, therefore, one must improve their skills by practicing the game. We hope that this BGMI guide will help you improve your skills for the real battlefield.

Right now, BGMI has introduced various exciting events with new in-game rewards such as suit sets, skins, weapons, emotes, and much more. So, start completing your missions and win exciting goodies. Also, Get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!