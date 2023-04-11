Home How To DC vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Online

DC vs MI Live Streaming Today: Where to Watch TATA IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Online

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in today’s TATA IPL 2023 match. Know when, where and how to watch DC vs MI IPL 2023 match online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 11 2023, 14:58 IST
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 DC vs MI online. (AFP)
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 DC vs MI online. (AFP)

DC vs MI TATA IPL 2023 Live Score Today: After the culmination of yesterday's matches, Lucknow Super Giants are at the summit, albeit with an extra game played. Today's match takes place between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, both of which have had disappointing start to this season's IPL. DC and MI have not won any matches yet. Delhi Capitals is dead last in the IPL 2023 standings while Mumbai Indians is at the 9th position, having played a game less.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the DC vs MI TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live: Time and Venue

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, formerly known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The DC vs MI match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 DC vs MI Live: Where to watch

The Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

DC vs MI: Squad Comparison

Delhi Capitals (DC) Squad: David Warner (C), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajay Mandal, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chachar, Prashant Solanki.

First Published Date: 11 Apr, 14:58 IST
