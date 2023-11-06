iQOO phones under 20000: Top picks for great performance and style

In the past, buying a good smartphone meant spending a lot of money. But now, thanks to the progress and democratisation of technology and global competition, you can get a fantastic phone for under Rs. 20000. These phones come with good cameras, the latest features, and attractive design. If you're looking for iQOO phones under 20000, here are some great options.

1. iQOO vivo Z5 5G

The iQOO vivo Z5 smartphone packs a powerful punch with a 5,000mAh battery and a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor. It's also known for its fast 44W FlashCharge technology. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a 64MP main camera, and a 16MP front camera, it's one of the best smartphones under 20,000 rupees.

2. iQOO Neo 6 5G

The iQOO Neo 6 5G offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor, making it one of the best gaming phones in India. The 64MP OIS camera ensures great photos, and it charges quickly with an 80W fast charger. Plus, the 120Hz E4 AMOLED display is perfect for binge-watching.

3. iQOO 9 Pro 5G

For a flagship experience, consider the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. It boasts 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The 50MP GN5 camera captures stunning photos, and the 3D ultrasonic large Fingerprint sensor ensures fast and secure unlocking, making it one of the best mobile phones in India.

4. iQOO 7 5G

The iQOO 7 5G features 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 48MP OIS main camera for amazing photos. Gamers will love the 6000mm graphite layer full coverage liquid cooling technology. With a 66W flash charger and a 4,400mAh battery, it's perfect for all-day work and gaming, earning its spot as one of the best 5G smartphones.

5. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes with a Snapdragon 778G processor and an Octa-Core design. It has a smart liquid cooling system to keep things running smoothly. The 4D gaming vibration with a Linear motor offers an immersive gaming experience, making it one of the best gaming phones to buy.

In short, you don't need to break the bank to get a high-quality smartphone. These iQOO phones under 20000 offer exceptional performance, impressive cameras, and stylish designs. So, whether you're a gamer or a photography enthusiast, there's an iQOO phone that suits your needs without emptying your wallet.