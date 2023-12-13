10 Best Oppo phones under 25000: Performance without the premium price

In a highly competitive smartphone market, boosting your brand name by bringing innovative devices with great features and designs is not easy, especially in a crowded market segment where everyone is tussling for space. However, Oppo is one such brand that has made headlines for bringing some outstanding smartphones in its range to the market. While the company is setting its base in the foldable market, it has gained a huge consumer base in the mid-range segment. Over the years, Oppo has introduced various mid-range phones which have grabbed attention of the consumers.

In the past few years, smartphone brands have introduced various smartphones with premium design, innovative features, excellent cameras, great performance and much more due to which it is considered to be one of the best mid-range smartphone brands around. If you are someone who is looking for an eye-catching feature-filled smartphone then look no further as we have curated a list of 10 best top Oppo phones under 25000 that may grab your attention. Check these Oppo phones including Oppo F23, Oppo F17, Oppo F21 Pro, and more.

10 best Oppo phones under 25000

Oppo F23:

The Oppo F-series smartphone is the newly introduced phone which was launched on 15th May 2023. The smartphone comes with a very sleek and shiny look which says that it has a good premium design. It features a 6.72-inch touchscreen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels at a pixel density of 391 pixels per inch. For powerful performance, it is Powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F23 5G runs ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 and offers 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo F23 5G captures mesmarizing images with its triple camera setup which includes a 64MP(f/1.7) primary camera, a 2MP(f/2.4) camera, and a 2MP (f/3.3) camera. On the front, it has a single selfie camera setup with a 32MP sensor and an f/2.4 aperture. For long lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It also supports dual-SIM mobile and accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. The Oppo F23 5G is available in two attractive color options: Bold Gold and Cool Black which buyers can choose based on their style and preferences. It can be a great choice if you are looking for Oppo phones under 25000.

Oppo F17:

The F-series smartphones by Oppo have also gained popularity for their amazing features and premium-looking design in the mid-range segment. The Oppo F17 comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a notch on top and a pixel density of 408 ppi. The display also supports in-display fingerprint unlock for security. The back of the smartphone has a leather finish which gives an attractive look. The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory to store all your apps, games, files, and more.

In terms of photography, the Oppo F17 features a quad camera setup which consists of a 16MP main camera, an 8MP wide angle camera, a 2MP mono camera, and a 2MP mono rear camera. It is capable of capturing images in various modes such as panorama, portrait, night scenes, time-lapse, etc. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP front camera. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4015mAH massive lithium-polymer battery with a 30W VOOC flash charge.

Oppo F21 Pro:

The smartphone was launched in the year 2022 with an attractive leather back design and innovative features which grabbed much attention after the launch. If you are someone who is looking for a feature-filled Oppo phone under 25000. The smartphone features a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Punch-hole display with a pixel density of 409 pixels per inch (ppi). For photography, the Oppo F21 Pro features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP Main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome. For selfies, it features a 16MP front camera.

In terms of performance, the Oppo F21 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage along with an expandable storage of up to 1TB through a MicroSD card. And for a lasting smartphone experience, it is backed by a 4500 mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Oppo Reno3 Pro:

The Oppo Reno series has been in talk ever since its launch and the company has launched various unique models under the series and one of them is the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. It comes in three interesting colors options: Auroral Blue, Midnight Black, and Sky White. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for the safety and security of your data. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and offers two storage options, 128GB and 256GB.

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is backed with a 4025mAh battery which supports 30W SuperVOOC fast charging. It runs ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. For an amazing photography experience, it houses a quad-camera setup at the back which consists of a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP telephoto camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP mono camera. It may be an old model but offers some advanced features within a budget range which may come to your liking while you are weighing your options after checking out this list of 10 best Oppo phones under 25000.

Oppo A78:

This is the latest A-series smartphone launched by the company in January 2023 with attractive features and eye-catching designs that might lure buyers to purchase the smartphone. The Oppo smartphone was launched in the amazing color options of Glowing Black and Glowing Purple. The Oppo A78 features a 6.56-inch touchscreen display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate with a resolution of 720x1612 pixels (HD) at a pixel density of 269 pixels per inch (ppi).

In terms of performance and effective multitasking, the Oppo A78 5G is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

To capture your great moments, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) camera. For selfies, it houses an 8MP front camera and an f/2.0 aperture. It also features dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers with ROST and flagship hardware which produce an immersive sound effect. It is also IPX4-rated for dust and water protection.

Oppo A79:

It's the latest A-series smartphone which was launched on 27th September 2023 in the mid-range segment. The smartphone is very similar to its predecessor, however, it has some massive upgrades which cannot be missed. It comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ waterdrop display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate for amazing viewing and streaming experience. The Oppo A79 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB internal storage. The Oppo A79 5G runs ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. For lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Oppo A79 5G features a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) secondary camera. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor and an f/2.0 aperture for capturing amazing selfies. The Oppo A79 5G is available in two attractive color options: Glowing Green and Mystery Black which can choose based on your preference. It features an IPX4 rating for dust and water protection. This smartphone can be a good option for those who are looking for Oppo phones under 25000.

Oppo F21s Pro:

The F-series smartphone was launched in the year 2022 with some upgrades from Oppo F21 Pro. The smartphone comes with an attractive matte back design in front it features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. The display enables users to enjoy video streaming with its massive screen. The smartphone is known to be one of the slimmest in the F-series. The Oppo F21s Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor to give users a powerful performance.

The smartphone comes with 8 GB RAM with a RAM expansion of up to 5GB along with 128 GB internal memory to store all your apps, games, photos and videos. In terms of the camera, it sports a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP Main camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera with AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video. On the front, it features a 16MP front camera. Lastly, for a great long performance, the Oppo F21s Pro is equipped with a 4500 mAh Battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC Charging. This smartphone can be a good choice for Oppo phones under 25000.

Oppo A38:

It is the newly launched A-series smartphone by Oppo which was announced in September 2023 with some attractive features and premium looking design. The Oppo A38 comes with a massive 6.56-inch HD Waterdrop display with up to 90Hz refresh rate and a side fingerprint sensor. For performance, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor for smooth performance and effective multitasking. It comes with 4GB RAM and a RAM expansion of up to 4GB along with 128 GB internal storage. It also offers an expandable storage of up to 1TB through a MicroSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 13 version.

In terms of camera, The Oppo A38 features a dual camera setup which features a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, it features a 5MP front camera. Now, for long-lasting performance, It is backed with a 5000 mAh Battery and 33W SUPERVOOC Charging support. You can get the smartphone in two attractive colours in Glowing Black and Glowing Gold.

Oppo A58:

Oppo launched the A-series smartphone in October 2023 with innovative features and eye-catching design. The smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch Hole display with up to 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, it is powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with a 6 GB RAM and a RAM expansion of up to 6GB along with 128 GB internal memory.

For photography, it comes with a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP rear AI camera and a 2MP portrait camera. For selfies, it features an 8MP selfie camera which captures detailed images. For a long lasting performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also features Dual Stereo Speakers with Ultra Volume Mode.

Oppo A77:

The last on the list of the 10 best Oppo phones under 25000 is Oppo A77. This model of the Oppo A-series smartphone was launched in the year 2022 with unique features and an attractive design. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ Waterdrop Notch Colour Rich display for a great viewing experience and a refresh rate of 60Hz. For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which consists of a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8MP selfie camera

For performance, the smartphone is powered by an 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Lastly, for lasting performance, the Oppo A77 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery which supports 33W SUPERVOOC charging.

Now that you have checked out this list of Oppo phones under 25000, did you find any that specifically meet your personal or professional requirements? Before doing anything, you must make sure that you pick the best one that will serve your requirements for years.

