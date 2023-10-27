Icon
Home How To Discover the Top 5 BGMI characters: Know their abilities and how to acquire them

Discover the Top 5 BGMI characters: Know their abilities and how to acquire them

Discover the top five essential characters in BGMI, each with unique abilities, and know how to acquire them using UC.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 27 2023, 06:51 IST
Icon
BGMI ki Boli challenge: Win whopping Rs. 5 lakh worth in-game UC; just do this
BGMI
1/5 Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with new exciting things that attract a number of people. The game has announced a challenge called “BGMI ki Boli” in which players just have to watch a video and spot easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
2/5 Krafton launched the "BGMI ki Boli" campaign as a way to honour the strong bonds formed within the game's diverse players and the distinct languages that have evolved from their interactions. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
3/5 To take part in the "BGMI ki Boli" challenge people have to watch the campaign video while using screen recording to record a video by pausing on the Easter eggs and verbally calling them out or recording a normal video while spotting the Easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
4/5 Upload the video on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook with the hashtag #BGMIKiBoli and tag the BGMI channel. Then participants have to fill out a form at - https://bit.ly/BGMIKiBoli (BGMI)
BGMI
5/5 The challenge started on September 19 and it will be running till October 1, 2023. The top Easter egg finders will be eligible for a reward as in-game UC valued at Rs.5 lakh. The winner will be announced after the BGMI challenge is over.  (bGMI)
BGMI
icon View all Images
BGMI's top 5 characters with unique abilities: Victor, Carlo, Andy, Sara, and Anna - Your keys to domination. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a renowned battle royale game, boasts a diverse array of in-game characters, each offering unique abilities to enhance your gameplay. Presently, BGMI features four special characters: Victor, Carlo, Andy, and Sara. Players can purchase three of these characters using UC (Unknown Cash). Here's a concise guide on BGMI's in-game characters and how to acquire them.

1. Victor: SMG Master

Victor, the most favored character in BGMI, brings a game-changing ability to the table. "Victor's Advantage" increases the damage dealt by SMGs by 10%. This ability is a game-changer for players who thrive in close-range combat situations, granting them a significant edge.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

2. Carlo: The Unbreakable

Carlo, a male character, specializes in reducing fall damage. His "Steady Aim" ability diminishes fall damage by 30%, proving invaluable for players who frequently find themselves in high-risk scenarios. Carlo can help you survive falls that would typically spell disaster.

3. Andy: Swift Healer

Andy, another male character, is revered for his rapid healing ability. "Survivor's Instinct" enhances healing speed by 10%, catering to aggressive players who need a quick recovery after intense firefights.

4. Sara: Vehicle Savvy

Sara, a female character, excels in reducing vehicle damage. With her "Vehicle Expert" ability, she decreases the damage taken by vehicles by 5%. If you rely on vehicles for your survival and mobility, Sara is the character for you.

5. Anna: Smoke Detector

Anna, a female character, possesses the remarkable "Eagle Eye" ability. This skill allows you to see through smoke for a brief period, making her an excellent choice for late-game players seeking to uncover hidden foes concealed within smoke screens.

How to Acquire BGMI Characters

Purchasing BGMI characters is a straightforward process. Players can obtain them with UC, which can be checked in the upper right corner of the screen. If your UC balance exceeds 600 or 1200, simply tap "Purchase" next to your desired character.

To acquire UC using real currency, follow these steps:

1. Access the UC purchase screen.

2. Select the desired UC amount.

3. Complete the payment process.

4. Once the transaction is finalized, your UC balance will appear in the top-left corner of the home screen.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Oct, 06:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 widgets
Want to organize your iPhone 15 home screen? Know how to use widgets
iPhone
Rev up your iPhone charging speed and maximise battery life with these tips
WhatsApp tips
WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on your phone
iPhone
Revamp your old iPhone! Get the Action Button just like the one on iPhone 15 Pro
pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence

Editor’s Pick

Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?
Carl Sagan
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: From money laundering to vehicle hacking, check all the new gameplay systems
GTA V
GTA 6 to come to Nintendo Switch 2? New leak reveals Grand Theft Auto VI to be available on all platforms
Evil Within
Grab The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2 for FREE! Know where to get it
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Check rumoured gameplay mechanics of next Grand Theft Auto game
Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million copies, becoming the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game.
Spider-Man 2 game creates huge PlayStation Studios sales record within just 24 hours!
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon