Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how

If you have bought an iPhone 14 and don't want to lose your WhatsApp chat history while transferring data, here is how you can do it.

The thought of using a new phone, that too an iPhone 14, is exciting. However, while switching your phone, you also need to transfer all your data stored from the previous smartphone to a new one. There are instances when people often lose their WhatsApp chat history while switching. If you are an Android user and have bought an iPhone 14, here is how you can transfer or migrate your WhatsApp chat history.

Meanwhile, it can be known that you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings from Android to iPhone. "If you're moving from an Android phone to an iPhone, you can transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings. You can't transfer your call history or display name," WhatsApp said.

Also, transferred data does not go to cloud storage as a result of the migration until you create an iCloud backup, the app informed. While your Android phone will still have your data unless you delete WhatsApp or wipe your phone. Here is how you can transfer WhatsApp details from Android to iPhone.