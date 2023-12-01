Icon
Exciting new Samsung Galaxy feature rolls out ahead of Android 14! Know how it works

Samsung Galaxy has a new feature called automatic framing for video calls which has been rolled out before the Android 14 update! Know more about this new feature here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 01 2023, 17:52 IST
Know more about the Samsung Galaxy feature called automatic framing. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Know more about the Samsung Galaxy feature called automatic framing. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Google launched the Android 14 update in October for its Pixel smartphones, now, it has started to make the feature available to other smartphones as well. Samsung is one such brand that is integrating the Android 14 update with Samsung's OneUI 6. However, Samsung Galaxy features a new specific functionality called automatic framing in video calls which is yet to be rolled out on the Android 14. This means even Google Pixel 8 models do not come with the auto framing feature. Learn more about the new Samsung Galaxy feature here.

About Samsung Galaxy's automatic framing feature

According to a Tom's Guide report, the auto framing feature has already been part of Samsung when users record video on their devices. Now with Samsung's OneUI 6, the feature has also been integrated into video calls. It is a very useful feature as it enables them to keep the user in the centre of the camera frame even if the user makes any movement. The automatic framing feature has already been used by video calling apps such as Google. Now, check how you can use the automatic framing feature on your Samsung Galaxy devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how

How to activate the automatic framing feature

  • Start video call on Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
  • Now, go to Video Call Effects.
  • There, you will find automatic framing
  • Lastly, turn on the auto framing mode and tell the camera to move with you.

The automatic framing feature on Samsung Galaxy devices will boost the way you interact through video calls. It improves professionalism by adjusting your movies and zoom levels.

As for the Android 14 rollout, currently, Samsung is conducting the release gradually for its smartphones such as its latest Galaxy Z fold and Z flip models. Now, the company is moving towards the mid-range models of A-series and M-series. Therefore, Samsung Galaxy users with Android 14 and OneUI 6 will be able to enjoy the automatic framing feature.

First Published Date: 01 Dec, 17:04 IST
