Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how

Have you heard about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hack that enables users to take selfies through palm gestures and voice commands? Yes, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera, you can just raise your hand to take an amazing selfie. In fact, there is more! Now, with palm gesture selfies and voice commands, users will not have to stay anywhere near the phone to click a selfie! Check how this new Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hack works.

Samsung Galaxy S23 palm gestures and voice command selfies

This Samsung camera hack simply works when you raise your palm in front of the camera and it automatically starts a count down for you to click a selfie without you having to go towards the phone and start the timer. While in some Samsung phones, the gesture mode is enabled by default, if it's not working then, check out how you can activate palm gestures to click selfies:

Go to your Samsung phone's camera app.

Now, tap on Settings present in the top corner.

Go to “Shooting Methods”

You'll see a 'Show palm' tab in which you just have to turn on the toggle.

After the activation of the feature, you will have to follow the first set of instructions which will guide you on how to take selfies using your pal on a Samsung Galaxy S23. Now, let's check out how you can take selfies with voice commands on your Samsung phone.

For voice commands, follow the above-mentioned steps, however, choose the 'Voice commands' option and toggle it on. Now, you just have to say smile, cheese, capture or shoot to click a picture. For recording videos hand-free, just say “Record video” and it will automatically start recording for you.

Try out this new Samsung camera hack today and see how it makes your task easier for taking photos on your Samsung Galaxy S23. On Galaxy S22 and S23, users can also utilize the Galaxy S-pen to click pictures.