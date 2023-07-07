Home How To F1 British Grand Prix live streaming: When, where to watch all the action at Silverstone online

F1 British Grand Prix live streaming: When, where to watch all the action at Silverstone online

The F1 British Grand Prix 2023 has kicked off today with practice races being held, and you can catch all the action of the Silverstone circuit from the comfort of your home. Know when, and where to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 21:41 IST
F1 fans can get in on the action of the 2023 F1 British Grand Prix as Friday practices have begun at the legendary Silverstone race circuit. Other F1 drivers will compete against the reigning champion to win the prestigious British Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was the clear winner at the Austrian GP despite pitting in the last laps for a tire change as well as claiming the single fastest lap point. Verstappen earned his 7th win of the season at the Austrian GP with a 5.155-second lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez finished third.

While Mercedes missed out on the podium places with Lewis Hamilton finishing below his teammate George Russell, in the eighth position, the team is planning to introduce a gear upgrade in the British Grand Prix, according to CEO and team principal Toto Wolff. On the other hand, Ferrari and Aston Martin will also be looking to bounce back at the Silverstone Circuit.

If you're excited about the upcoming 52-lap race, here is all you need to know about the F1 British Grand Prix 2023. Know when, and where you can watch it online.

When will F1 British Grand Prix 2023 take place?

The F1 British Grand Prix 2023 is a 3-day event that has kicked off today, July 7, and will go on till July 9. The first practice races have already taken place today and the second practice races will kick off at 8:30 PM IST today.

The qualifying round will take place on July 8 at 7:30 PM IST, while the main race will be held on July 9 at 7:30 PM IST.

F1 British Grand Prix 2023: When, where to watch online

F1 fans will be disappointed to know that the British Grand Prix 2023 will not be telecast live in India this year, therefore you cannot watch it on live television. However, passionate F1 fans can subscribe to F1's official streaming service, F1TV Pro, which will telecast the F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live.

If you do not wish to pay for the the streaming service, you can watch the British GP by streaming one of the free-to-air channels via VPN. Luxembourg's RTL Zwee and Austria's ORF channels will be showing the British GP for free.

How to watch British Grand Prix 2023 via VPN

Step 1:

Connect to the VPN service of your choice, such as NordVPN or ExpressVPN.
Step 2:

Select the appropriate location such as Austria or Luxembourg.
Step 3:

Head over to the RTL Zwee or ORF website and catch all the action of the British Grand Prix 2023 for free.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:41 IST
