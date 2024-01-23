Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Check what’s coming with OB43 update!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX are gearing up for the release of the OB43 update. In anticipation of it, the OB43 Advanced Server was made available until a few weeks ago. For the unaware, the Advanced Server in Garena Free Fire MAX allows a limited number of players to try out the new features in the game, as well as report the bugs, glitches, and performance issues so that they can be ironed out before the public release of the update. Throughout the testing phase, players can enter the unreleased content area by utilizing a unique activation code. Now, the details of the Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update have been leaked. Check what's coming.

Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update: Details

As per reports, the OB43 update will bring a new Gold Royale event and will run for 70 days. It will reportedly offer players a chance to get their hands on amazing in-game clothing items which can be purchased by making spins or using in-game gold. Among the top rewards are likely to be the Midnight Rider Bundle and Sleek Bandit Bundle.

On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire MAX OB43 update will reportedly also introduce a new character called Ryden. The character will come with aggressive characteristics and trapping abilities. One of the powers, called Poison Trap, will likely involve launching a spider that acts as a scout and a snare.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 23: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

