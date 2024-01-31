Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 31: Upgrade your favourite Evo Gun skins!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 31: Have you nabbed items like the Self Mastery emote, Inner Whisper Gloo Wall, Pink Paw Swiper Bat, Ray stopper, Phantom Predator Backpack, and Loot Crates in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, head over to the game now and take advantage of the Chaos Royale event. Apart from this, the OB43 update has also gone live, with new features and gameplay enhancements as well as a new character called Ryden. Alongside the update, another event has gone live and it offers players a chance to upgrade their Evo Gun skins! Check out the details of the Evolution event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Evolution event in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

Since it is a diamond-related event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs just 9 diamonds while spending 90 diamonds will get you 10 spins.

Players with Evo Guns can enter the event and make spins to upgrade their arsenal. With a certain number of spins, players are guaranteed to receive upgraded Evo Guns.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 31

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 31: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

