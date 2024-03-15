 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Holi celebrations kick off with Streets Ring event! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Holi celebrations kick off with Streets Ring event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Holi celebrations kick off with Streets Ring event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: The Streets Ring event brings exclusive rewards that players can get their hands on! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 15 2024, 10:34 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
icon View all Images
Claim amazing freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 15. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: The Holi celebrations have kicked off in Garena Free Fire MAX with the arrival of the Streets Ring event! During the festive season, the developers of the game roll out special events associated with it as a bonus to players. During this time, players can get their hands on festive rewards that are often exclusive and never to be found again. So, if you don't want to miss out on amazing rewards, then check out the new Streets Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Streets Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

Before delving into the details, it should be noted that most items offered via events in Garena Free Fire MAX only offer cosmetic updates. Thus, in-game items such as clothing, weapon skins and emotes only help your character stand out from other Garena Free Fire MAX players, without giving any boost to any of your attributes. 

The new Streets Ring event is part of the Holi celebrations in the game. It is a Luck Royale type of event, which means you do not need to complete a specific set of objectives or missions. How to earn rewards? Just make spins! That said, players must know that not every spin will earn them their desired rewards. So, to maximize the winnings, they are advised to make as many spins as they can. Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

What about the rewards? The Streets Ring event offers special items such as the Street Thug Bundle and the Trendy Clubber Bundle. Other rewards include Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Bounty Token and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To claim rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, players must be logged into their Free Fire MAX account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Next, they must go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website. Players should be wary of other malicious websites.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, players can log in via various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, they will be directed to the next page where they can enter the redeem codes.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and the rewards will be theirs! The items will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 15 Mar, 10:34 IST
