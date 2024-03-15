Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Holi celebrations kick off with Streets Ring event!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: The Holi celebrations have kicked off in Garena Free Fire MAX with the arrival of the Streets Ring event! During the festive season, the developers of the game roll out special events associated with it as a bonus to players. During this time, players can get their hands on festive rewards that are often exclusive and never to be found again. So, if you don't want to miss out on amazing rewards, then check out the new Streets Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15

Streets Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

Before delving into the details, it should be noted that most items offered via events in Garena Free Fire MAX only offer cosmetic updates. Thus, in-game items such as clothing, weapon skins and emotes only help your character stand out from other Garena Free Fire MAX players, without giving any boost to any of your attributes.

The new Streets Ring event is part of the Holi celebrations in the game. It is a Luck Royale type of event, which means you do not need to complete a specific set of objectives or missions. How to earn rewards? Just make spins! That said, players must know that not every spin will earn them their desired rewards. So, to maximize the winnings, they are advised to make as many spins as they can. Each spin costs 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

What about the rewards? The Streets Ring event offers special items such as the Street Thug Bundle and the Trendy Clubber Bundle. Other rewards include Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Bounty Token and more.

Also Read: GTA V PC Cheats for March 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15

FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

FY6STWRFG4585AR4

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To claim rewards with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, players must be logged into their Free Fire MAX account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Next, they must go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website. Players should be wary of other malicious websites.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, players can log in via various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, they will be directed to the next page where they can enter the redeem codes.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and the rewards will be theirs! The items will be sent to your in-game mail within 24 hours.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!