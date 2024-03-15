Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15: How to get Black White Meow Bundle

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire, BGMI, and others have been gaining immense popularity in the country. Such battleground games require players to have smart skills to survive in the game till the end or else it is very easy to get eliminated by enemies. Therefore, a player must practice and learn to adapt to new gaming skills to become a pro player. Also, are you looking for new in-game items? Check how you can get the Black White Meow Bundle below.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15: Grab the Black White Meow Bundle

Free Fire recently integrated the Lucky Wheel spin rewards in which you can get Black White Meow Bundle, Pickup Truck – What Chu Meowing, Scorpio Shatter (M1014) Token Crate, and much more. To get your hands on these exciting rewards, go to the Diamond events and then click on the “Obtain” button. Then you will reach the Lucky Wheel where you will have to spin to grab diamonds and discount offers which you can use to get the Black White Meow Bundle. One spin is priced at 20 diamonds whereas a 10+1 spin is priced at 200 spins. Therefore, you can make multiple attempts to get great rewards. Also, have a look at the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Also read: GTA 6: Compact storyline, expansive world

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15:

FGYUI8PL0OIJUH

YQ2WS3EDRCTYG

BHUNHINKI98UY

HIOO0LKMNBVCX

S45TGHJU7YTFVB

NJKIUY6ZQ21QSX

CDE3E4RFGVBNH

YT65YHBHJIKOLK

M4LPOIUYHGFCXS

DRTT5RE2SQ234R

FVGHY6T5RFVGBH

JI8U7YGHNJKO98

IUJKNBVCSWQ23E

RDFVGHY6TFGHJK

IU87YH8Y6J8KS2

HU321QWDUJBGY

Also read: Google DeepMind announces SIMA

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 15:

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!