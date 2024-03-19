 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Holi Royale brings exciting rewards! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Want to grab special rewards on the occasion of Holi? Check out the new Holi Royale event! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19 and know how to claim freebies.

Mar 19 2024, 11:25 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for March 19: Get your hands on exciting freebies this way! (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX commemorate festivities by introducing special themed events in the game. The Holi celebrations have kicked off in Garena Free Fire MAX with the rollout of the Streets Ring event just a few days ago. This event offered items such as Street Thug Bundle and the Trendy Clubber Bundle as rewards. Now, another Holi-themed event has been introduced called the Holi Royale. Check out the details of this event below.

Also Read: Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for March 19

Holi Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

To celebrate Holi, Garena Free Fire MAX brings a new event called Holi Royale. As the name suggests, Holi Royale is a Luck Royale event. That means you can get rewards without doing any hard work! In such events, players are not required to complete any specific missions to earn the rewards. 

To get your hands on rewards, you must spend gold to make spins. This is not a diamond-related event which usually requires players to spend diamonds. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more gold you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. Each spin costs 1000 gold while spending 10000 gold will earn you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Holi Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards including Prismatic Warrior Bundle, Jock Shock Bundle and Techno Joy Backpack alongside Armor Crate, Supply Crate and more.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page posted, “Dive into Holi fun with Holi Royale! Get Holi exclusives with gold! Don't miss out on the colorful celebration”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19

F2N7G4W9M1X63PBF

F4L8H2N6T1F75W3G

F9R3W2F8D5K7M1XN

F6V9H2N3Q5R8M1YF

F4K7F9L2W6P3H8XN

F5T7C1R3P8Z6N4QH

F8Q5C2V7W3N4P1MF

F3V5J1L9G4C8F2XW

F2M8C6T4L9N7W1XQ

F1W3G7M6T4X9N8RV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 19: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To earn items with redeem codes, you must ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire MAX Account.

Step 2: Next, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website. You are advised to only use the official website to redeem codes. Stay away from other malicious websites.

Step 3: Upon reaching the homepage, you may log in through multiple options including Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Step 5: Simply click ‘OK' to receive the rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours!

First Published Date: 19 Mar, 11:25 IST
